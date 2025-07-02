HGTV's Property Brothers spark reaction with 3 new show releases amid major network cancellations

There are lots of new developments over at HGTV, both good and bad.

This week has been a confusing one for fans of the network, which appeared to cancel not one, not two, not three, but four of their beloved shows.

Though the network has yet to address the cancellations, the hosts of Bargain Block, Married to Real Estate, Farmhouse Fixer and Izzy Does It have all shared their own statements, expressing their heartbreak over their shows not getting renewed.

© Getty Egypt Sherrod and Mike Jackson of Married to Real Estate

On the flip side, HGTV mainstays Drew and Jonathan Scott, also known as The Property Brothers, are counting down to the release of not one, not two, but three shows with the network, part of a long list of shows they have had with the network.

On July 19, Celebrity IOU comes back for its milestone tenth season, the following day, Chasing the West premieres its first ever season, and on July 30, Don't Hate Your House comes back with a second season.

And while the brothers have excitedly been promoting all their new releases on Instagram, it hasn't been without some backlash from fans.

© Instagram Evan Thomas and Keith Bynum of Bargain Block

After they shared a post announcing they were two weeks away from premiering Chasing the West, one fan took to the comments section and wondered: "Is this why we lost Married to Real Estate and Bargain Block?" as another quipped: "We also lost Farmhouse Fixer."

Per TVLine, fans have similarly expressed their disappointment over on Reddit, where one user wrote of the new show: "Ugh. They cut quality shows then shove this down our throats. I am out," as another concurred with: "Canceling 3 great shows while adding more Scott brothers shows is frankly disappointing. Same thing on Food Network. I've seen enough of Guy Fieri and Bobby Flay," and third pointed out: "They have had at least 10 shows on HGTV. Enough is enough."

© Getty Images Jonathan Knight of Farmhouse Fixer

It remains unclear why the four aforementioned shows were cancelled, not only for fans, but seemingly to its own stars as well. Keith Bynum of Bargain Block shared on Instagram: "The last six months have been a pretty wild journey. Our entire business and lives have been put through the ringer at the hands of a giant corporation, yet we persist lol. Though you may not be seeing us for much longer on HGTV, we're excited that we’ve built such an amazing base of followers and we're very excited about the future."

In a joint Instagram statement, Married to Real Estate hosts Egypt Sherrod and husband Mike Jackson shared they found out the "unexpected" news upon returning from a trip to the Mediterranean. "While the chain of events leading up to this is disheartening, we are deeply grateful. Grateful for four incredible seasons. Grateful for our amazing crew and supportive fans. Grateful that our businesses continue to thrive. And most of all — grateful that we are still very much married to real estate (and to each other)."

© Instagram Israel "Izzy" Battres of Izzy Does It

Farmhouse Fixer's Jonathan Knight, formerly of New Kids on the Block, wrote of his show's cancellation: "A lot of you have been asking about the future of Farmhouse Fixer. I am sad to say HGTV has decided not to move forward with another season. While I'm still processing the reasons that led to their decision, Kristina and I are so grateful for all your support over the past 3 seasons."

Last but not least, after a fan commented on a post from Izzy Does It host Israel "Izzy" Battres expressing their excitement for a second season, he replied: "We didn't get the green light for a second season, but we're leaving this experience full of gratitude."