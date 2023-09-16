Joanna Gaines offers glimpse into home life as Magnolia property goes on market for $995,000

September is a time for new beginnings, and Joanna Gaines has revealed she is full of fresh inspiration, thanks to the "simple shift in the weather".

The home renovation guru and designer took to Instagram to reveal she was spending her Saturday making a chili for her family and pressing florals; the perfect day for fall.

"Feels a bit like fall today so maybe I'll make chili for dinner tonight and light my favorite fall candle. I love how a simple shift in the weather can bring fresh inspiration. I'm pressing these florals and crossing my fingers it turns out like I hope," she captioned a grid post that featured a snap she had taken of the dried flowers waiting to be pressed.

Joanna has built an empire with husband Chip over the past 20 years starting as home flippers and opening a store in Waco, Texas, called Magnolia Market.

After widespread success across Texas, they were given the opportunity of a lifetime at HGTV, and became an overnight sensation with their hit renovation show, Fixer Upper, which premiered in 2013.

They have gone on to build a multi-million dollar empire, including the Magnolia Silos which take over an entire block in their hometown, partnerships with Target, and in 2022 they launched the Magnolia Network in partnership with Discovery.

They also have a homeware and paint line, a magazine, each have written books, and they have their own real-estate company – and are believed to have amassed a whopping $50million net worth combined.

It emerged this week, however, that the pair have put their iconic Magnolia House, in McGregor, Texas, up for sale.

“Embrace the idyllic charm of small-town living in this McGregor treasure, renovated and designed by Chip and Joanna Gaines,” a description of the property reads on Magnolia Realty.

The property appeared on season three of Fixer Upper, as they worked on renovating the 150-year-old while completing projects for clients as well.

On the market for $995,000 and boasts seven bedrooms, four bathrooms and has an impressive floor space of 2,868 sq ft. The property is also currently still available for short and long-term rental site Airbnb for $875 per night.

“Take time to be refreshed and inspired with those you love in this historic home renovated, designed, and owned by Chip and Joanna Gaines,” the Airbnb listing reads, claiming the home “filled with original character and a welcoming ambiance, serving as a beautiful backdrop for your restful getaway".

The decision to sell Magnolia House comes weeks ahead of the premiere of their new reality show, Fixer Upper: The Hotel.

The pair's Magnolia Network announced the all-new installment in the beloved Fixer Upper franchise, in April 2023; it will premiere in November and follows the beloved home renovation couple's most ambitious project to date – renovating a historic building in downtown Waco and turning it into Hotel 1928, a new boutique hotel a few blocks from Magnolia Market at the Silos.

The grand opening will take place on November 1 although bookings opened on August 18, – and quickly filled up.

Hotel 1928 is a complete redesign of the Grand Karem Shrine Building built in 1928, hence the name. There are 33 guest rooms in the 6,600 square feet venue, and it also boasts three eateries and four different room types for locals and tourists to enjoy.

