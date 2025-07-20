Netflix's new dystopian thriller viewers call a '10 out of 10' is topping the charts

Netflix's new Thai action-horror film Ziam is quickly becoming one of the platform's biggest summer surprises.

Blending dystopian drama, martial arts and zombie horror, the film follows Singh, a boxer who must use his Muay Thai skills to survive a violent outbreak and save his partner, Rin, trapped inside a hospital.

A new hit from Thailand

© Netflix Ziam is well worth a watch on Netflix

Ziam, which dropped on Netflix on 9 July, has climbed into the Global Top 10 within days of release. It currently holds the No. 3 spot for non-English films and is the No. 1 film in Peru, Vietnam, Hong Kong and Thailand.

Starring Mark Prin Suparat as Singh and Nuttanicha Dungwattanawanich as Rin, the film has racked up over 9.2 million views in its debut week. It has also broken into the Top 10 in over 60 countries.

Viewer response: '10 out of 10'

© Netflix People seem to be enjoying Ziam on Netflix

Despite mixed critical reviews, fans have taken to social media to praise the fast-paced action and genre-blending thrills.

One viewer wrote on X: "Just watched the Thai film Ziam on Netflix. Zombie meets martial arts. Some nice stunts with an unbelievable ending. Great film to just switch off and enjoy."

Another added: "If you're in the mood for an uncomplicated zombie film, watch Ziam. Singh must use his Muay Thai skills to survive, and save his girlfriend. You haven’t watched this movie? You are missing out, my friend."

A third declared: "His face card and fight scenes, definitely 10/10."

A guilty pleasure for genre fans

© Netflix Ziam is a zombie film that's worth watching

While critics have noted the film's lack of character depth and its formulaic approach, Ziam has been praised for its entertainment value.

The fight scenes are a major talking point. Combining intense Muay Thai choreography with zombie horror gives Ziam a unique identity among Netflix’s international offerings.

One fan wrote: "I loved the fighting scenes with Singh and that Singh and Rin protected that boy. But I don’t understand how [spoiler] survived all of this..."

Comparisons to Train to Busan

© Netflix Train to Busan is must-watch

Unsurprisingly, Ziam has drawn comparisons to Train to Busan, the 2016 South Korean thriller that redefined the zombie genre.

While Train to Busan was praised for its emotional storytelling and sharp social commentary, Ziam plays things much more straightforwardly.

According to viewers, the film is less of a slow-burning drama and more of a “press play and enjoy” experience.

International success for non-English titles

© Netflix Ziam is topping Netflix's charts

Netflix has continued to invest in international cinema, and Ziam is the latest in a growing line of non-English films to top charts.

Titles like Under Paris, Exterritorial and Brick have all found large audiences beyond their home countries.

Despite not being a critical darling, Ziam's success shows that Netflix viewers still have a huge appetite for zombie thrillers—especially ones with a twist.

What did we think of Ziam?

© Netflix Zombie horror is back

As someone who watches a lot of film and television, and as the Editor of pop culture website Small Screen, I couldn’t resist giving Ziam a go. It’s great to see Netflix giving Thai cinema a global platform.

While Ziam may not reinvent the zombie genre, it delivers exactly what fans (and I) want: high-stakes action and an easy-to-follow story. It’s perfect for a weekend watch.

Ziam is available to stream on Netflix now.