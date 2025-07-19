Netflix viewers call this psychological thriller a 'masterpiece' after one-night binge

A psychological thriller on Netflix has fans hooked, with many calling it a "masterpiece" and admitting they watched the entire series in one sitting.

Behind Her Eyes first landed on the platform in 2021, but viewers are still discovering the gripping six-part drama and raving about its twist ending.

The show is based on the bestselling novel by Sarah Pinborough.

An addictive series

The limited series was adapted for Netflix by Steve Lightfoot, best known for his work on The Punisher, Hannibal and Narcos.

The story follows Louise, a single mother who begins an affair with her psychiatrist boss, David. Things take a darker turn when she also strikes up an unlikely friendship with his wife, Adele. What follows is a web of secrets, lies and psychological manipulation.

Eve Hewson, the daughter of U2 frontman Bono, plays Adele, while David is portrayed by Murder on the Orient Express actor Tom Bateman. Louise is played by Murdered for Being Different star Simona Brown.

Binge-worthy drama

Despite airing more than three years ago, the show has recently gone viral again, with viewers posting rave reviews online.

One person asked for recommendations on Reddit, writing: "Looking for something bingeable I might’ve missed. Something with a gripping story like Severance or early Lost."

Several responses pointed to Behind Her Eyes as the ideal choice.

A fan wrote: "I pretty much binge-watched most of it in one day. I never really got bored. Each episode was amazing. If you're after a good thriller, this is a must-watch."

Another viewer added: "This show is worth every second. The ending had me gasping. Very unpredictable and extraordinary plot, definitely a psychological thriller! I binged it all in one day and it's the best limited series I've seen in a while."

Viewers stunned by the ending

The show's final episode has sparked the most conversation, with fans describing the twist as "mind-blowing" and "messing them up for days".

One social media user posted: "Absolutely loved this series! Excellent acting all round, Eve Hewson can do no wrong. I was hooked throughout and the ending was so unexpected, and just perfect."

Another viewer wrote: "A true masterpiece with an ending that defies expectations."

Someone else echoed: "Behind Her Eyes is a masterclass in suspense. The narrative is seductive and unsettling in equal measure. Highly recommended."

The psychological thriller continues to attract new audiences thanks to word-of-mouth and social media buzz. Many are surprised they missed it when it was first released.

Rising popularity of thrillers

Behind Her Eyes is the latest in a growing list of twist-filled thrillers that Netflix viewers have embraced. Other recent hits include Baby Reindeer, Eric and The Devil's Hour, each with a unique take on suspense and tension.

What sets Behind Her Eyes apart is its blend of emotional storytelling with supernatural elements. The show’s genre-defying final episode has continued to spark debate and theories years after it first aired.

Should you watch?

As someone who watches a lot of TV for a living – both as a Senior Online Reporter at HELLO! Magazine and the Editor of pop culture website Small Screen – I can honestly say Behind Her Eyes is one of the boldest limited series Netflix has produced in years.

The performances are sharp, the atmosphere is eerie, and that ending? Genuinely jaw-dropping.

It’s the kind of show that leaves you thinking about it for days. Whether you love or hate the twist, you can’t deny it takes a big swing – and I admire that.

It’s exactly the kind of psychological drama I’d recommend if you’re in the mood for something smart, stylish and just a little bit sinister.

If you're looking for a series that keeps you guessing, Behind Her Eyes could be the next addition to your watchlist. Its short run of six episodes makes it ideal for a weekend binge, and the reactions suggest you won’t regret it.

As one fan put it: "If you're contemplating whether to watch or not, trust me – the ending will be worth it."

Behind Her Eyes is available to stream now on Netflix.