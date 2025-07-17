Netflix viewers brand 'gripping' new 3-part show as a 'must-watch'

Netflix viewers have branded the chilling new three-part documentary series, Amy Bradley Is Missing, as a "must-watch".

The series delves into the mysterious case of 23-year-old Amy Lynn Bradley, who vanished during a family cruise trip to the Caribbean island of Curaçao in 1998. The documentary explores the decades-long investigative effort that followed, as well as the various alleged sightings over the years.

Taking to social media, viewers hailed the true-crime series as "gripping" and encouraged others to tune in.

One person penned: "Amy Bradley Is Missing is must-watch on Netflix," while another remarked: "Watching Amy Bradley is missing on @netflix it's gripping."

© Netflix Amy Bradley vanished during a family cruise trip

A third person commented on the harrowing nature of the story, writing: "Just finished the Amy Bradley Is Missing documentary on Netflix. Terrifying, emotional, and deeply unsettling. Cruise ships were already a no for me, and this just sealed it," while another added: "Oh my God just watched Amy Bradley is missing and ughhhhh I started crying. Her story just hit so hard."

What to expect from Amy Bradley Is Missing

On March 21, 1998, Amy Lynn Bradley, along with her family, embarked on a cruise to the Caribbean island of Curaçao. Two nights later, following an evening at the ship's nightclub, Amy was last spotted on the balcony of her cabin.

The next morning, her father found a polo shirt and a pair of sandals in her room, and no sign of Amy. Despite an FBI investigation into her disappearance, Amy has never been found.

© Netflix The series looks into Amy's disappearance

The synopsis reads: "Amy Bradley Is Missing delves into the mysterious disappearance of Amy Bradley, who vanished during a family vacation aboard a Royal Caribbean cruise ship in 1998. Featuring interviews with the Bradley family — namely, her parents and brother — eyewitnesses from aboard the cruise ship, and FBI investigators, the documentary investigates the circumstances leading to the enduring mystery of her disappearance."

The series features first-ever interviews with "key figures", including Lori Thompson, who claims she spotted Amy with an entertainer on the ship, Alister 'Yellow' Douglas, shortly before she disappeared. These claims were investigated by FBI agents, who released Douglas with no evidence to charge him in connection with the case.

The filmmakers also interviewed Douglas's daughter, who had never spoken publicly about the case before.

What have the creatives behind the show said?

The series is directed and executive produced by Ari Mark and Phil Lott, who are known for their work on This Is the Zodiac Speaking and The Invisible Pilot.

© Netflix Viewers hailed the show as a "must-watch"

Ari told Tudum that the Amy Bradley case is "one that is very well known among hardcore true-crime fans, [but] not necessarily to the larger public."

Phil added: "You've got this ultimate whodunit in this location, which is a cruise ship. And this one has a crime scene that both moves, and moves on in time as the cruise ship continues this journey. So you are looking at this case asking, 'How the heck can you get the answers you need to solve a case?' And those questions … keep this mystery unfolding."

How to watch Amy Bradley Is Missing

Viewers can watch all three episodes of the docuseries on Netflix now.