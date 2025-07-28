David Muir stuns fans with new 'handsome' photo

David Muir sent social media into a tailspin this weekend with a single Instagram post that showed the ABC News anchor in an entirely new light.

Known to millions each evening as the composed, buttoned‑up face of World News Tonight, the 46‑year‑old broke from his newsroom routine and stepped behind the wheel of a sleek wooden boat, beaming as the breeze tousled his neatly styled hair.

In the photo, shared with the caption “Is it nearly August already”, David’s classic navy polo shirt and black Ray‑Bans felt fresh and effortless against the rippling blue of a serene lake.

© Instagram David Muir's new photo sent fans in a tizzy

Fans erupted with praise within minutes. “David, you’re living the dream, and looking it too!” one follower wrote, while another gushed, “That smile could light up the darkest story. Handsome!”

Kelly Ripa even chimed in: "Hello GQ" It was a side of David we rarely get to see: relaxed, sun‑kissed and genuinely at ease.

© Paul Bruinooge/Patrick McMullan Even his pal Kelly Ripa had to comment on the photo

For many, it’s a striking contrast to the polished correspondent they’ve come to trust night after night.

But for David himself, finding calm amid the whirlwind of headlines has always mattered as much as breaking them.

In a recent interview with People magazine, he revealed that his passion for journalism began long before the bright lights of Times Square or the glass towers of New York. Growing up in Syracuse, New York, he was the neighborhood oddball who sprinted indoors at the first sign of the local news broadcast.

© Disney via Getty Images David is not often seen out of his work suit

"I was a nerd who felt this gravitational pull to the news, starting back when I was 12 years old," he recalled.

While his friends lingered under the summer sun, he would dash home to watch Peter Jennings, his avatar of worldly adventure,"the James Bond of the evening news," David has said.

That early fascination led him to write letters to local reporters, begging for even the smallest opportunity to learn.

"I began interning, carrying all the equipment, and back then the equipment was huge and heavy, and I’d jump into the back of the cruiser and I was honestly the happiest kid," he told People.

© ABC via Getty Images David Muir anchors, "World News Tonight with David Muir,"

While other children counted down to summer vacation, David counted the hours until he could shadow a reporter on assignment. Those dusty early days, lugging tape reels and setting up microphones, would prove to be the defining moment of his life. "I dove headfirst and I was just lucky enough to have people around me who weren’t turned off by the kid intern,” he reflected.

His parents, Ronald and Pat, fostered that early ambition with unwavering support. Though they divorced when David was young, they co‑parented amicably, providing the stability that helped him chase a dream few of his peers could imagine.

He credits their belief in him for giving him the courage to pursue a career built on deadlines, scrutiny and unrelenting pressure. "It’s never been about fame," he explained. "It’s been about connection, telling the stories that matter, holding power to account, and giving voice to those who need it."

David’s rise through the ranks of broadcast journalism was nothing short of meteoric. After stints at local stations in Utica and Syracuse, he joined ABC News in 2003.

Over the next decade, he took on every assignment imaginable, weekend anchor, morning show host, field reporter, before assuming the helm of World News Tonight in 2014.

He added co‑anchor duties on 20/20 five years later, proving that no story is beyond his reach. If the world felt smaller to Jimmy Stewart’s idealistic newspaper man, it looks positively vast through David’s lens.