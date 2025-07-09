ABC's David Muir's appearance on the air causes a stir among fans

David Muir is switching things up for recent broadcasts of World News Tonight, taking the show with ABC News to Texas.

The news anchor, 51, has been reporting from the Lone Star State for much of the past week in the wake of devastating floods hitting the region, documenting the stories of people trying to search for lost relatives and the tragedies affecting the likes of Camp Mystic.

The show has also been covering several of its other regular news stories from the same location, although for fans of the anchor, it's a surprising change to his look that's giving them another reason to tune in.

© Getty Images for TIME David is hosting "World News Tonight" from Texas in the wake of the floods

Due to the special circumstances, David's reporting segments for latest World News Tonight episodes have seen him ditch his usual studio attire of sharp suits and coiffed hair for a more casual look.

For the latest broadcast, airing on Tuesday, July 8, David appeared in a simple black muscle-tee with a pair of jeans, and a segment covering TSA's decision to scrap the "shoes off" policy at airports had viewers in a tizzy.

In a clip shared on social media from the primetime news show, several fans commented on how muscular and athletic David looked in his more casual fare, leaving comments like: "David, been working out huh!? Looking in shape brother."

© ABC News on Instagram The anchor is attracting some attention from fans over his muscular physique

Another wrote: "I had to start this over a couple times…hello chest and biceps," with a third joking: "Hi everyone, see how buffed I am?" and a fourth even adding: "Bro is getting jacked."

While David has long-been associated with his sharp suits and clean-cut image, he confessed during a recent interview that it's all a carefully constructed illusion…at least from the waist down.

"I generally have jeans on from the waist down," he confessed to People. "So the first thing that we try to do is make sure my jeans aren't showing…I really don't try to take myself too seriously but I always just joke, 'Don't tell anyone about the jeans and the boots!'"

© Disney via Getty Images The journalist has often been associated with his sleek style, on camera and off

David added that he actually preferred being more casual with his get-up as opposed to the usual three-piece suits that've become part of his public image. "Anyone who works with me knows that I am so uncomfortable even having to put on the tux. So the fact that I survive those events is still a surprise to me without looking like a total nerd."

He also joked about being perceived as a "daddy" online, especially by the show's many viewers, even gaining an ardent following on TikTok and Tumblr for his dapper style and signature affectations while presenting the news.

© ABC via Getty Images David has anchored the primetime news show since September 2014

"People will forward TikTok videos, but only because they are laughing out loud at them and making fun of me and saying, 'When did you become Daddy?'" he noted.

"So I don't know whether that happens when you hit 50 or what, but I'll take it as a compliment, I think," David quipped, concluding with: "Maybe it's lost on me, but I guess Daddy's better than the alternative."