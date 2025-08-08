Freakier Friday cast: See their transformations from 2003 film to now

It's been 21 years since Lindsay Lohan and Jamie Lee Curtis shared the screen in Freaky Friday, but now they're back in Freakier Friday, and they look like they've barely aged a day!

In the sequel, Lindsay and Jamie reprise their roles as Tess and Anna Coleman. According to the official synopsis from Disney, "the story picks up years after Tess (Jamie) and Anna (Lindsay) endured an identity crisis.

"Anna now has a daughter of her own and a soon-to-be stepdaughter. As they navigate the myriad challenges that come when two families merge, Tess and Anna discover that lightning might indeed strike twice."

But it's not just Lindsay and Jamie who feature in both films; see how the cast has changed from 2003 to now, below.

WATCH: Lindsay Lohan and Jamie Lee Curtis are back for Freakier Friday

1/ 7 © Getty Images Lindsay Lohan Lindsay went on to star in several more hit movies after her role as angsty teenager Anna Coleman, including Confessions of a Teenage Drama Queen, Mean Girls, and Herbie: Fully Loaded. The actress is now a real-life mom and shares her son, Luai, with her financier husband, Bader Shammas. The couple married in 2022 and live in Dubai.

2/ 7 © Getty Images Jamie Lee Curtis Jamie was no stranger to the big screen when she starred in Freaky Friday, making a name for herself in the Halloween franchise, a role she reprised in 2018, 2021, and 2022. She took a break from acting to focus on her family after the film's release, but returned to TV in 2012 in five episodes of NCIS, which starred her Freaky Friday co-star, Mark Harmon, at the time. She also appeared in Scream Queens, New Girl, and The Bear, the latter of which earned her an Emmy Award in 2024. In 2023, Jamie won her first Oscar for Best Supporting Actress for her role in Everything Everywhere All at Once. She is married to British-American filmmaker and actor Christopher Guest, and they celebrated 40 years of marriage in December 2024. They share two adopted daughters, Annie and Ruby.

3/ 7 © Getty Images Chad Michael Murray Chad played Anna's crush, Jake, in the 2003 film and reprises his role in the sequel. He had already reached heartthrob status after starring in Dawson's Creek and the Gilmore Girls, but was pushed further into the limelight after scoring the role of Lucas Scott in One Tree Hill. Following the release of Freaky Friday, he enjoyed some big-screen success in A Cinderella Story and House of Wax and currently stars in the Canadian series Sullivan's Crossing. He married Sarah Roemer in 2014, and they are now parents to a son, born in 2015, a daughter, born in 2017, and another daughter born in August 2023. The couple has not shared their children's names publicly.

4/ 7 © Getty Images Mark Harmon Mark played Jamie's character's fiancé, Ryan, and also reprises his role in the sequel. He became a TV favorite following the film's release after landing the role of Leroy Jethro Gibbs in the military drama, NCIS, which he starred in for 19 seasons. He married actress Pam Dawber in 1987, and they are parents to two sons, Sean and Ty.

5/ 7 © Getty Images Ryan Malgarini Ryan was just 11 years old when he played Lindsay's character's younger brother, Harry. He went on to star in the 2005 movie Go Figure and 2006's How to Eat Fried Worms. Ryan guest-starred in popular shows, including Bones, Fresh Off the Boat, and Teen Wolf. He reportedly worked as an acting coach before returning to play Harry in Freakier Friday.

6/ 7 © Getty Images Christina Vidal Christina played the role of Maddie, Anna's BFF and bandmate, and has taken on the role again in the sequel. The actress has appeared in several TV shows following the success of Freaky Friday, including Code Black, Training Day, The Terminal List, and Primo. She also had guest-starring roles on ER, Monk, House, Castle, and Blue Bloods, and many others.