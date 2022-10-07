Jamie Lee Curtis teases Freaky Friday revivial with amazing throwback

Jamie Lee Curtis has shared an epic throwback to 2003 when she starred alongside Lindsay Lohan in Freaky Friday.

Jamie had cropped brunette hair and wore a white peasant top in the still from the iconic film in which she starred alongside Lindsay as another and daughter who swap bodies.

WATCH: Jamie and Lindsay star in Freaky Friday

The image, posted on her Instagram, was captioned: "So, about that 'Freaky Friday' revival... you in, @lindsaylohan?" and fans were quick to react, with one writing: "Don’t PLAY WITH MY FEELINGS JAMIEEEEE!! I refer to this movie almost everyday!"

The tease came after Jamie revealed she would "absolutely' be interested in a revival of the film, itself a remake of the 1976 film which was based on a book.

"Lindsay Lohan and I are friends.... Lindsay Lohan and I text. She texted me the other day, she's in Ireland making [Irish Wish]," Jamie shared with fans in Mexico City at a press event as she promoted her new movie Halloween Ends.

"Anyway, Freaky Friday remake? Absolutely."

Jamie, 63, has been traveling the globe promoting her new movie and left fans awed after rocking thigh high latex boots with a mini blazer dress.

The Halloween Ends star had her picture taken backstage at The Graham Norton Show in the UK on Friday, and shared the snap on social media. Fans loved the outfit though, with many praising the boots and asking where they were from, as others left fire emojis and called the iconic actress a "Queen".

"It is emotional saying goodbye to Laurie Strode. I've been playing her for 44 years. That's two thirds of my life so it's very weird," Jamie shared during her appearance on the red couch.

"The first movie changed my life 100 percent and every dot of goodness in my life came from Halloween."

Jamie, 63, has been promoting her new film

John Carpenter's original 1978 Halloween is a horror classic.

Taking place on Halloween night in the fictional town of Haddonfield, it follows a babysitter named Laurie (Jamie in her debut role) who becomes the target of Michael Myers, a seriously unhinged killer who has recently escaped from prison.

The franchise has seen many sequels and another will be released on 14 October 2022.