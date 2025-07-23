Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Mark Harmon absent from Freakier Friday promo — what he's said about the sequel
Mark Harmon speaks onstage at the "NCIS: Origins" Presentation Q&A during the CBS Network portion of the 2024 TCA Summer Press Tour at The Langham Huntington, Pasadena on July 13, 2024 in Pasadena, California© Getty Images

The former NCIS star is meant to reprise his role in the Freaky Friday sequel as Ryan Coleman

Beatriz Colon
Beatriz Colon - New York
New York WriterNew York
2 minutes ago
The highly-anticipated Freaky Friday sequel, Freakier Friday, is almost finally here.

Amid promotion of the long-awaited movie, fans have reveled in seeing Lindsay Lohan and Jamie Lee Curtis reunite, as they reprise their roles as mother-daughter duo Anna and Tess Coleman.

However, notably absent from much of the film's press tour has been Mark Harmon, who was previously confirmed as another returning cast member from the original 2003 film.

Jamie Lee Curtis and Lindsay Lohan attend the Freakier Friday Los Angeles Premiere at El Capitan Theatre in Los Angeles, California on July 22, 2025© Getty
Jamie Lee and Lindsay at the Los Angeles premiere for Freakier Friday

On Tuesday, July 22, Lindsay, Jamie Lee, and the rest of the cast got together in Los Angeles to celebrate the premiere of Freakier Friday, which will be out in theaters August 8.

However Mark, who is slated to reprise his role as Coleman family patriarch Ryan Coleman, was not photographed on the red carpet, and it is unclear whether he made a discreet appearance at the screening or none at all.

Manny Jacinto, Jamie Lee Curtis, Julia Butters, Lindsay Lohan, Sophia Hammons and Chad Michael Murray attend the Freakier Friday Los Angeles Premiere at El Capitan Theatre in Los Angeles, California on July 22, 2025© Getty
The Freakier Friday cast

What is Freakier Friday about?

The Freaky Friday sequel takes the switching bodies phenomenon to a new level.

Rather than just mom and daughter Anna and Tess switching, Anna's daughter, Harper, and Tess' future stepdaughter, Lily, switch bodies, creating a four-way body swap. Plus, it all happens in the lead up to Tess' wedding.

Mark Harmon as Ryan Coleman and Jamie Lee Curtis as Tess Coleman On Freakier Friday (2025)© Alamy Stock Photo
Mark as Ryan in the forthcoming sequel

Is Mark in Freakier Friday?

Yes, Mark is reprising his role as Ryan Coleman, however we have yet to see in what capacity, as he does not appear in the trailer. It is his first acting role back on the screen since leaving NCIS in 2021, in which he starred as Special Agent Leroy Jethro Gibbs for 18 seasons.

Featured in the trailer are of course Lindsay and Jamie Lee, as well as newcomers Sophia Hammons as Lily and Julia Butters as Harper, plus Manny Jacinto as Eric Davies, and Chad Michael Murray is coming back as Jake.

Jamie Lee Curtis and Mark Harmon on NCIS in 2012© Getty
Jamie also guest starred on Mark's NCIS in 2012

What has Mark said about returning to Freakier Friday?

Though he has been largely absent from the film's promotional run, in November of last year, he told The Hollywood Reporter about reuniting with Jamie: "It's comfortable with Jamie and always has been. I've known her since she was 15 or 16. Obviously, it's a different story now, and yet I enjoy time with her."

"When you look at the long form of life, you're talking about moments with people and sharing them and being with people you liked being with. That's always been true about her for me, so I was pleased to do that," he added.

He also told Entertainment Tonight: "For me, it's not about making a second one, or a third or fourth or fifth, to me it's all about Curtis," referring to Jamie Lee. "I'm a fan of hers, I've always been a fan of hers, I've known her since she was a teenager and I just support her. I've never met anybody like her, she's a force.

