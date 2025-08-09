Friends star’s supernatural show cancelled after two seasons - despite '90s nostalgia

David Schwimmer's supernatural horror series, Goosebumps, has been cancelled after just two seasons. The Friends actor, 58, joined the show for its second run, which streamed on Disney+ in 2024.

The series will not return for a third season on Disney+. However, Variety reports Sony Pictures Television plans to sell the show to other potential networks and streaming platforms and "explore different creative directions for the IP", meaning that they are looking for a new home for the iconic TV show.

What's Goosebumps about?

© Disney+ David in Goosebumps

Goosebumps is inspired by the bestselling book series by R.L. Stine. The original TV adaptation aired in 1995 and became a staple of '90s children's television.

The 2023 series version took a different approach, with each season following one overarching story rather than a new plot every episode. Season one premiered on Disney+ in October 2023 with an all-new cast and story, compared to the 90s version.

David appeared in season two as Anthony Brewer, a former botany professor and divorced dad to twins Cece, played by Jayden Bartels, and Devin, played by Sam McCarthy.

Goosebumps storylines

© Disney+ Goosebumps' five protagonists

Season one featured the likes of Justin Long, Rachael Harris, Zack Morris, Isa Briones, Miles McKenna, Ana Yi Puig, and Will Price. The plot followed five high school students investigating the mysterious death of a teenager named Harold Biddle.

In the second season, Cece and Devin visit their dad for the holidays. With friends, they explore a supposedly haunted fort. The group's actions trigger a chain of supernatural events linked to a decades-old disappearance.

Both seasons earned mixed to positive reviews. On Rotten Tomatoes, season one has a 74% critic score, while season two holds 77%.

Some critics praised the show for updating the franchise with a more mature tone. RogerEbert.com called it inventive in its early episodes. However, their review did go on to say that ultimately, the show is "generic horror" aimed at "the Stranger Things crowd".

Fans reactions

© Disney+ Goosebumps was loved by fans

On IMDb, fans of the original series pointed out changes to the tone and characters. The reboot featured older protagonists and explored darker themes than both the books and the first TV adaptation.

One viewer said the show had "potential" but "fell flat" in the end. Others said they enjoyed seeing a more modern and complex take on the Goosebumps universe.

Fans also shared their thoughts on X (formerly Twitter), with one writing: "Bring back the episodic formula, not a season-long narrative." Another posted: "I actually enjoyed the way they combined elements of other Goosebumps stories into an overarching narrative. Wasn’t always a fan of the results, but I did like the new characters, especially in season 1."

Others were less impressed, with one commenting: "Wasn’t very good. Hope it can return to a ‘monster of the week’ format." Another fan said: "Love this series and the genre, but I couldn’t make it through the first episode, unfortunately."

Despite mixed reactions, some viewers were disappointed by the cancellation, with one remarking: "That's a shame. I hope someone else picks it up."

Both seasons of Goosebumps remain available to stream on Disney+.