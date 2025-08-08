TV viewers 'hooked' on 'amazing' new 6-part series

A new true crime documentary landed on our screens this month, and viewers are already "hooked" on the emotional series.

Naming the Dead, which premiered on National Geographic and is available to stream on Disney+, Sky and Hulu, is billed as a "riveting" six-part series which shines a light on the 50,000 unnamed and unmourned bodies across America. It follows the work of the DNA Doe Project, a leading organisation in genetic investigation and identification, as they partner with law enforcement agencies to name the unidentified bodies.

The true crime genre has experienced a surge in popularity over the past few years. From series like Making a Murderer to Netflix's latest documentary, Amy Bradley Is Missing, true crime seems to be everywhere right now, with new films and series being released weekly. Naming the Dead is another show to add to your watchlist if you're a true crime fan looking for a quick binge, with just six episodes in the series.

Keep reading for all you need to know about the show.

WATCH: The trailer for Naming the Dead

What is Naming the Dead about?

The series centres on the groundbreaking work of the DNA Doe Project, a trailblazing nonprofit that uses genetic genealogy to help law enforcement solve the country's most confounding cold cases, according to the synopsis.

© National Geographic/Will Francome Michelle Bate holds a photo of her cousin-in-law, Sindy Gina Crow, whose remains were found in 1985

It continues: "With unprecedented access to active investigations, Naming the Dead captures the relentless pursuit of truth by a dedicated team of genealogists, detectives, coroners and journalists. Each episode plays out as a high-stakes mystery, where the clues are fragmented, the timelines span decades, and the emotional stakes couldn't be higher.

© National Geographic/Tom Beard The show follows the work of nonprofit organisation, the DNA Doe Project

"Through distant DNA matches, fragile paper trails, and sheer determination, these forgotten victims are finally given what they deserve: a name, a history, and a chance at justice. Blending cutting-edge science with deeply human storytelling, Naming the Dead is a gripping testament to the power of identity and the people who refuse to let the lost be forgotten."

What have viewers said about the show?

Viewers have praised the hard-hitting documentary on social media.

One person wrote: "#NamingtheDead has me hooked. Episode 3 had me in tears. Such a good docuseries," while another described the show as "raw, heartbreaking and amazing".

© National Geographic/Tom Beard The series delves into six cold cases

A third viewer praised the team behind the show, writing: "The people who work on #NamingTheDead are amazing."

How to watch the series

Naming the Dead is available to stream on Disney+, Hulu and Sky.