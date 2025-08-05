'Riveting' 8-part Amanda Knox drama looks like the ultimate must-watch for true crime fans

True crime drama fans will want to keep their eyes peeled for Disney+'s upcoming series, The Twisted Tale of Amanda Knox, which is inspired by a real court case that captured the world's attention.

The eight-part series dramatises the wrongful conviction of Amanda Knox for the murder of her roommate, Meredith Kercher, and the relentless media storm that followed. The "riveting" drama promises to blend "gripping pacing with emotional complexity".

© Disney/Andrea Miconi Grace Van Patten stars as Amanda Knox

HELLO!'s TV writer Abby Allen is looking forward to tuning in. She said: "True crime fans have been counting down to The Twisted Tale of Amanda Knox – and with a story this complex and a cast this strong, it's bound to be a must-watch. I'm especially excited to see Sharon Horgan take on the role of Amanda's mother, Edda."

What is the show about?

The limited series, which is executive produced by Amanda, follows her 15-year fight to clear her name.

According to the synopsis, the series "balances harrowing stakes with surprising moments of humour and humanity".

© Disney/Andrea Miconi Sharon Horgan plays Edda Malas

It continues: "The result is both a nuanced tale about media bias and a testament to courage, hope, and forgiveness. It's the infamous story… you only thought you knew."

Who stars in the show?

The series stars Grace Van Patten (Nine Perfect Strangers, Tell Me Lies) as Amanda Knox.

© Disney/Andrea Miconi The series arrives on August 20

She's joined by Sharon Horgan (Motherland, Bad Sisters) as Edda Malas, John Hoogenakker (Dopesick) as Curt Knox, Giuseppe Domenico (Ride Out) as Raffaele Sollecito, Francesco Acquaroli (Fargo) as Giuliano Mignini and Roberta Mattei (Never Too Late) as Monica Napoleoni.

Amanda Knox trial explained

Amanda was famously tried, convicted and later acquitted for the murder of Meredith Kercher, a 21-year-old British student from south London.

The pair were both language exchange students living together in the university town of Perugia, Italy, in 2007.

© Getty Amanda Knox was famously tried, convicted and later acquitted for murder

In November of that year, Kercher was found dead in the house after what appeared to be a sexual assault.

Amanda, her then-boyfriend, Italian student Raffaele Sollecito, and a third person called Rudy Guede were convicted of murder and sexual violence in December 2009 and jailed.

After four years in jail, Amanda was freed in October 2011 by a Perugia appeals court that overturned the initial guilty verdict. The convictions were reinstated by another court before Italy's highest court exonerated the pair of the murder in March 2015.

When will The Twisted Tale of Amanda Knox be released?

The Twisted Tale of Amanda Knox will premiere its first two episodes on Wednesday, August 20, on Disney+ in the UK & Ireland, on Hulu in the U.S., and Disney+ internationally.

Episodes will then be released weekly.