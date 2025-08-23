Why Hallmark's Taylor Cole 'broke a beer bottle' over Double Scoop co-star Ryan McPartlin's head

Taylor Cole and Ryan McPartlin aren’t ready to say goodbye to summer just yet — the actors are teaming up in Hallmark Channel’s sweet new romance, Double Scoop. While Double Scoop marks Taylor and Ryan's first Hallmark movie together, it's not their first time they've shared the screen — their initial on-set encounter actually involved a beer bottle mishap. Taylor opened up to Swoon about her first encounter with Ryan and the surprising connection they share.

"I had known him in Hollywood forever, and every time I see him, I just say 'Hi,' but I couldn’t quite place where I had worked with him before," she recalled. "I was like, 'OK, did we work together, or do we just know each other from the social scene in Los Angeles? How do we know each other?’

"And we both looked it up on IMDb, and we're like, 'We were in CSI: Miami together.' There’s footage of me breaking a beer bottle over his head in our movie."

However, unlike their characters in CSI: Miami, Taylor and Ryan's new movie sees their alter-egos, Nora and James, soon "come around to see each other’s sides of the story". "[They] let their guard down and sort of hear each other out and work together, essentially," Taylor explained.

© Getty Images Ryan stars as James

Double Scoop follows Nora (played by Taylor), who stumbles upon the best ice cream she's ever tasted and sets out to land the brand as a client. But her plans hit a snag when her colleague James (played by Ryan) has the exact same idea.

The star revealed that Nora was in a "whole whirlwind of change" throughout Double Scoop. "That was fun to watch her struggle and find herself and recreate herself," she explained.

© Getty Images Taylor recalled first meeting Ryan

Taylor's bond with her castmates

In an interview with Entertainment Now, Taylor gushed over her Double Scoop co-stars. "We had so many laughs, and he’s [Ryan] just a doll," she shared. Taylor will also appear alongside Patrick Muldoon, Chonda Pierce, and Elisa Donovan, whom Cole dubbed an "iconic rock star".

© Getty Images Taylor gushed over her co-stars

"I just love her to death," she said. "She’s so good, I would do a spin-off with just her in it!"

Taylor added: "The whole ensemble cast was so much fun to play with. I love the comedy in these rom-coms. I like to play it up as much as humanly possible, because I want to make people laugh, and I want to help people escape whatever they’re going through. Getting those laughs in was really fun for this one, and everybody contributed to that."

Double Scoop premieres on August 23 on Hallmark Channel and is available to stream the next day on Hallmark+.

