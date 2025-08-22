Back to the Future star looks unrecognizable today 2 years after Michael J Fox reunion

1980s and 1990s kids will know the name and face of Biff, the bully from Back To The Future, who asks Michael J Fox's Marty McFly "What are you looking at, butthead?" The actor behind the dim-witted cheat, known for intimidating others, is Thomas F. Wilson and he starred in all three films as well as voicing the character in the animated series and the Universal Studios ride.

But now 66, Thomas looks world away from 1950s Biff after stepping away from Hollywood to become a successful artist.

Thomas was pictured earlier in August stepping out for lunch with a friend in Los Angeles.

His broad frame was still recognizable although his brunette short back and sides hair is now bushy white hair.

He rocked a blue tee with shorts and green and blue sneakers.

Thomas starred as Biff Tannen in Back to the Future, appearing in both time frames, as a hotheaded teenager in 1955 who bullies Marty's father George in high school, and also in 1985, where Buff is George's supervisor at work.

© Jeff Rayner/Coleman-Rayner Back To The Future bully Thomas F. Wilson, 66, looks unrecognizable from his Hollywood heyday

He appeared in both sequels in 1989 and 1990 as Biff, Biff's grandson Griff Tannen and Buff's great-grandfather Buford "Mad Dog" Tannen.

.In 2033 Thomas reunited with his co-stars including Michael, Christopher Lloyd and Lea Thompson at Fan Expo Portland.

Thomas F. Wilson as Biff Tannen in Back To The Future

Found the flux capacitor. Brought us all back to 2023 just in time," Christopher captioned a carousel of snaps of the four together, with Thomas sharing his own selfie that was captioned: "Okay, so this happened. 2023."

After the 1980s Thomas voiced several characters in video games, and in 1999 played coach Ben Fredricks in the comedy series Freaks and Geeks for one season.

He has also voiced characters for several animated series including The Patrick Star Show, a spin off from SpongeBob SquarePants.

He has also become a prolific painter, studying drawing and painting at the Art Academy of Los Angeles, the California Art Institute, and as a student of Arthur Egeli. He enjoyed solo exhibitions at the Nickelodeon Studio World Headquarters, as well as a solo exhibition at the Disney Gallery, where he was honored as a Disney Featured Artist.

© Getty Images Thomas and his wife Caroline in 1990

He was also commissioned by Disney for artwork that sits inside Disneyland and Disney’s California Adventure.

In 1985, the same year he broke out in Back to the Future, Thomas married Caroline Thomas, and the pair have gone on to welcome four children.