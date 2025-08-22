Meet Double Scoop star Ryan McPartlin's actress wife and his mini-me children

Ryan McPartlin is back and starring in Hallmark Channel's summer romance Double Scoop. The actor, who is best known for his role as Devon "Captain Awesome" Woodcomb on NBC's Chuck, is stepping into a lead role alongside actress Taylor Cole.

Double Scoop follows Nora (played by Taylor) who discovers the best ice cream and hopes to land them as a client. But her dreams are interrupted when her colleague James (played by Ryan) has the same idea.

While Ryan has been in the industry for years, he was an athlete first. He played football at the University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign before modeling for Abercrombie & Fitch. Ryan broke into acting with a role on the sitcom The Nanny with Fran Drescher, where he portrayed a Leonardo DiCaprio-esque character in a Titanic spoof.

© Getty Images Ryan is best known for his work on NBC's Chuck

Aside from starring in Chuck, Ryan appeared in Mad Men, Mystery Girls, and Bad Judge. And while his life on screen is interesting, it is his life off screen that is what really counts.

Ryan's life at home

Off screen, Ryan's life centers around his family. Ryan met his now wife, Danielle Kirlin, in college. They've been together since the late '90s. Danielle, who is an actress as well, has starred in Felicity and Centipede!

After marrying on October 26, 2002, Danielle and Ryan welcomed their two sons Wyatt Duke, 18, and Dylan James. Wyatt and Dylan look just like their dad Ryan! This summer, the proud parents announced that Wyatt would be heading to the University of Kansas in Lawrence, Kansas.

© WireImage Danielle and Ryan met in college

Danielle posted to Instagram writing: "This is Wild!!! My cali kid @wyattmcpartlin is going to Kansas. Leaving in just about 2 weeks, Wyatt is about to enter the best 4 years of his life!"

For his part, Ryan posted to Instagram: "The @wyattmcpartlin long goodbye is here. Although the whole village isn't with us, grateful to everyone who has helped raise Wyatt into the man he’s becoming. KU here he comes!"

While Ryan has continued acting, after becoming a mom, Danielle took a step back from the industry. She co-founded Plate Therapy – which was a meal delivery service.

© FilmMagic The couple focuses a lot on health

Both Ryan and Danielle prioritize their health. Last year, Ryan posted to his Instagram: "The couple that lifts together…"

And they have famous friends too. In February, Ryan was reunited with his Chuck co-star Zachary Levi. He and Danielle attended Zachary and his partner Maggie Keating's baby shower. Ryan captioned his post: "Big congrats to @zacharylevi and @maggiekeating on their upcoming bambino!!! While Maggie’s busy hosting, Zac and I are reliving our CHUCK glory days. I knew he'd 'remember how to take his bike out for a ride.' This baby's gonna be AWESOME!"

© Instagram Ryan and his family on vacation

Double Scoop airs on Hallmark tomorrow, August 23.