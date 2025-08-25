The Bear star Ayo Edebiri rejects beloved fan theory for season 5

Ayo Edebiri has seen your fan theories and hopes for The Bear, but she says don't get your hopes up for a particular one. Though the FX hit show starring the Bottoms actress alongside Jeremy Allen White is largely known for its stressful, fast-paced setting not entirely conducive to a love story, when there's a female and male lead, it doesn't take long for fans to expect that they will get together eventually.

Such has been the case for Sydney Adamu and Carmen "Carmy" Berzatto on The Bear, which premiered its fourth season earlier this summer; fans expected something to come to fruition this season – it didn't — and if the Emmy-winner has a say, it won't happen in the next either.

Ayo as Sydney in The Bear

Speaking with Vanity Fair about how she took fans' hopes that Sydney and Carmy would get together, Ayo shared: "I feel like we've been saying since [season] one, but I don't know if people are starting to believe us now," and acknowledged: "I do think that like there's something about seeing people where they're really passionate or where they're excelling at something, it can feel exciting and charged."

"It's a hard thing to talk about because we never get it right. I don't know, my job is to do the thing, and then how you interpret it is how you interpret it," she noted, before maintaining: "But I do think it's professional, and I do think if anything were to happen, it would not be the show that we're making. And I also think it would be so crazy. That man is crazy and that girl is a bad communicator! The restaurant would blow up in like three seconds if anything ever happened."

© Getty Jeremy and Ayo with their co-star Ebon Moss-Bachrach

As for another possible romance, one between Sydney and Will Poulter's character, Luca, Ayo remained mum on the topic. "I don't know. Maybe they're just two Libras having a conversation? Who's to say, I don't have the scripts."

The Bear, which also stars Molly Gordon, Abby Elliott, Jamie Lee Curtis, Matty Matheson, Oliver Platt, Jon Bernthal, Ebon Moss-Bachrach, and Lionel Boyce, among others, first premiered in 2022, and has since swept most award shows. It has received 49 Emmy nominations and 21 wins, and last year broke its own record for the most Primetime Emmys won by a comedy series in a single year.

© Getty The Bear cast and producers

Its awards sweep has however been marred with somewhat heated debates over whether it should count as a comedy, given its more intense than humorous episodes. To that, Ayo declared: "My feeling is that that is a question that is honestly above my pay grade. That's a question for the studios. We get asked a lot about it as actors and they don't ask the producer, so that's kind of my answer to that."

© ROBYN BECK Jeremy has previously sparked romance rumors with his on-screen love interest Molly Gordon

After season four premiered in June, FX renewed the show for season five the following month, which will presumably premiere around the same time in 2026.