Angela Bassett speaks out on Peter Krause's possible 911 return after character's death

Angela Bassett is speaking out on the devastating end of 9-1-1's season eight, which saw her on-screen husband Bobby Nash, who was played by Peter Krause, pass away. The Six Feet Under actor's time on the Ryan Murphy show came to an end with the 15th episode of the eighth season earlier this year, when his beloved character Captain Bobby Nash died from a deadly hemorrhagic fever after being exposed to a virus in a lab explosion.

Fans will get to see the aftermath of Bobby's death when 9-1-1 comes back to ABC on October 9 for its ninth season, with Corinne Massiah and Elijah M. Cooper, who play Angela and Peter's onscreen kids, coming on as series regulars for it.

However, some, seemingly refusing to accept that Bobby Nash might truly be no more, have begun theorizing that because his body was never shown on the show, only a body bag, there still is a possibility that he makes a comeback.

© Getty Angela and Peter starred together at Athena and Bobby

Angela, speaking with TODAY.com about the major plot twist, revealed: "My sister's one of the fans, and she won't stop talking about it," and emphasized: "She is mad."

Like many fans, her sister is also wondering if Bobby could technically make a comeback, but Angela noted that though she has "to keep his memory alive in some way," she maintained: "I'm making no promises. I'm wondering just like you, just like the fans."

During a separate interview with TV Insider earlier this year, Angela also opened up about the possibility of a crossover between 9-1-1 and its new spin-off, 9-1-1: Nashville, which will star Chris O'Donnell, Jessica Capshaw, Kimberly Williams-Paisley and LeAnn Rimes, among others and premiere its debut season on October 9.

© Getty Angela with her on-screen kids during Bobby's funeral

Angela, who is an executive producer on both the original show and the spin-off, said "it makes some sense" to have a crossover with 9-1-1: Nashville, though did note: "We have to see how we do this interstate, how are we gonna play this, what business I have over there?"

"We'll see if the FBI comes into play, if somebody runs from California to Nashville or vice versa, but yeah, you definitely could have some crossover action going on," she added.

© Getty The Grant kids have been promoted to series regulars

Angela had addressed Peter's departure in an emotional Instagram tribute back in April, sharing a sweet photo featuring him in which both of them are smiling and embracing each other, dressed up as their characters. "For eight seasons, this kind, funny, compassionate, talented actor became not only my trusted colleague, but also a dear friend," she wrote at the time.

"#peterkrause as #bobbynash helped to introduce @911onabc to the homes and hearts of fans around the world," she continued, and acknowledged: "I know this is hard for all of you. It's hard for us, too."

© Instagram Angela shared a photo with Peter in a tribute after his departure

"Peter's Bobby Nash will be missed but his character will never be forgotten. He is forever a part of our family," Angela maintained, and further wrote: "We should all give Peter a lot of love as he expands beyond 'the 118' and into all adventures that await him. Love you, my friend. Athena will never be the same."

Her co-star Jennifer Love Hewitt also paid tribute, stating in an Instagram Story: "I have no words," writing that she "couldn't say goodbye because you are the best," and: "I love you, Peter. Thanks for always being a light, and for your hugs that could change a day for the better every time."