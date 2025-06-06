The Bear's Molly Gordon breaks silence on *those* Jeremy Allen White photos

The fourth season of the dramedy The Bear debuts on June 25, but it's not just the drama inside the kitchen that continues to captivate fans. Molly Gordon, 29, who plays Claire Dunlap, is finally speaking about those viral photos of her and co-star Jeremy Allen White, 34, addressing the reports that the two have been dating.

In a recent interview with Vanity Fair, Molly slightly dodged the relationship questions: "With the internet, I just think – we’re just a more judgmental society." She reflected on how quickly fans jump to conclusions, adding: "I even see it in myself as a fan of things."

The speculation kicked off late last year when photos of Molly and Jeremy kissing surfaced online. Social media erupted with questions about whether their on-screen chemistry had turned into an off-screen romance. While neither Molly nor Jeremy has officially confirmed anything, Molly's comments hint at the intense security that comes with fame and the challenge of keeping personal lives personal, especially in a world where fans feel entitled to every single detail.

© ROBYN BECK The two play love interests

Jeremy's relationship history only fuels the chatter. He shares two daughters, Ezer, 6, and Dolores, 4, with his ex-wife, actress Addison Timlin. The couple were still together in early 2023, when Jeremy won a Golden Globe and publicly thanked Addison during his speech, telling her: "I love you deep in my bones."

The moment, intended as a sweet acknowledgment, added fuel to the curiosity about his personal life, especially after the couple divorced later that year.

Since the split, Jeremy's been linked to a few high profile names. Last fall, he briefly dated Spanish singer Rosalía. The two were often seen at LA farmers markets and sharing cigarettes. He was also spotted with model Ashley Moore. His dating life overlaps with his major career milestones, including his acclaimed role in The Iron Claw alongside Zac Efron.

Rosalía and Jeremy dated for a few months

But it's his role as Carmy Berzatto on The Bear that catapulted him into the pop culture spotlight. He's received critical acclaim for the role and earned multiple awards including an Emmy. Fans devour every moment of his on-screen chemistry with Molly's character, Claire, who brings a much needed tenderness to Carmy's very chaotic world. Off screen, their connection – friendly or otherwise – only deepens the fandom's interest.

© FX Jeremy and Molly in The Bear

Despite the buzz, Molly seems to be taking it all in stride. Her comments underscore the difficulties of modern celebrity, when adoring fan bases clash with the unforgiving internet.

For now, fans will have to wait and see if any real life romance unfolds or if the chemistry between Molly and Jeremy is reserved for The Bear's kitchen.