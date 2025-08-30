4 huge Casualty spoilers that will have you on the edge of your seat

We can't believe that this series of Casualty is nearly over, with the Supply and Demand mini-series fast approaching its conclusion. However, we still have Saturday night's episode to get through and there's plenty of excitement to be had. Coming up, Rash Masum (Neet Mohan) is faced with a decision when he discovers that new love interest, Sunny Callaghan (Jamie Marie Leary) has been behind the recent drug thefts at the hospital. Meanwhile, Iain Dean (Michael Stevenson) and Faith Cadogan (Kirsty Mitchell) head to relationship counselling, but Iain doubts how useful the experience is.
Rash's love life takes an unexpected turn
Rash discovers Sunny's secret
We've been loving Rash and Sunny's shy and awkward romance over the past few weeks, but it appears that it will soon be coming to an end as Rash discovers Sunny is behind the recent drug thefts from the hospital. Jan Jenning (Di Butcher) is the first to voice her thoughts that the pharmacy is involved in the recent tampering of morphine, although Rash is quick to protect Sunny, although he's frustrated when she doesn't confide in him.
Sunny will decide to open up to Rash after she makes a mistake while treating a victim who has been stung by a scorpion. The pharmacist explains to Rash that she's been forced by a gang to steal the drug as they're grooming her son, Jake. Rash seems to think about keeping her secret, but after delivery driver Terry is hospitalised due to the gang's actions, he reports his new love to the police.
Will everything go to plan
Iain and Faith try to fix their relationship
It hasn't been smooth sailing for Iain and Faith over the past few weeks due to Faith's issues with alcohol. The pair head for relationship counselling in an attempt to salvage their love, however, during the session, Iain gets frustrated at Faith as her excuses for her addiction ring similar to what his mother used to tell him. Iain later confides in friend Stevie Nash (Elinor Lawless) that he doesn't know if he's done the right thing.
Flynn has a secret
Flynn appears to be hiding something
Flynn Byron (Olly Rix) isn't himself when he starts his shift at Holby City Hospital and he attempts to dissuade Nicole Piper (Sammy T. Johnson) about getting her hopes up over Cassie, who remains in a critical condition. Cassie's birth mother, Vicky arrives to visit her daughter, but worries about losing her for a second time after seeing her condition and makes a hasty exit. Flynn promises to sit with Cassie while Nicole heads to Newcastle, but something appears to be bothering him when he sits beside the patient…
Ngozi's words prompt Nicole to make a major decision
Nicole visits her birth mother
Nicole has an outburst at Vicky when she finds out that she has abandoned Cassie again, leading to her being banned from visiting Cassie in the ITU. During a conversation with Ngozi Okoye (Adesuwa Oni), Nicole is told that she's projecting her own suppressed feelings towards her own birth mother. Nicole finds some answers in a social services file, which reveals her mother had given her up, and vows to visit her.
