How this BBC Agatha Christie adaptation earned itself a 100% Rotten Tomatoes score

There's nothing like an Agatha Christie adaptation to get you out of a TV slump – from And Then There Were None to Crooked House, one in particular has stood out as a true fan favourite over the years. The BBC's 2016 miniseries, The Witness for the Prosecution, has earned a flawless 100% Rotten Tomatoes score, with critics and viewers alike praising its gripping atmosphere, stellar cast and faithful take on Christie's 1925 short story. Following the gripping tale of a man accused of murdering his lover, the two-part series is widely regarded as one of the best Christie adaptations out there – and the most bingeable!

HELLO!'s Acting TV Editor Nicky Morris said: "Agatha Christie isn't the Queen of Crime for no reason. Many of the prolific author's detective novels have been adapted for the big and small screen over the past century and fans of the novelist should check out The Witness for the Prosecution, if not just for the gripping story but for the stellar cast, led by BAFTA-winner Toby Jones and Sex and the City legend Kim Cattrall." Before you rush off to go watch it, here's everything you need to know first about the series…

© BBC The cast of The Witness for the Prosecution

What to expect from The Witness for the Prosecution

Told in two hour-long episodes (perfect for a TV snack), the BBC series takes viewers to 1920s London, where a brutal murder of a glamorous widow Emily French has been carried out on the plush carpets of a London townhouse. The official synopsis continues: "All evidence points to Leonard, a dashing young chancer who seduced the older woman into leaving him her vast fortune before ruthlessly taking her life.

"At least, this is the story that Emily's distraught, devoted housekeeper Janet stands by in court. Mayhew, a penniless solicitor, is put in charge of Leonard's case. Initially treating the suspect with indifference, Mayhew is gradually moved by the young man's case. Leonard is certain that his innocence can be proved by his wife, the enigmatic chorus girl Romaine. The entire case rests on her alibi, and Mayhew is reassured to learn that she witnessed Leonard return at 9.30pm, the time when he supposedly murdered Emily. Will she testify and save her husband, or will his infidelity make her vengeful?"

WATCH: And Then There Were None Trailer

Who stars in the 2016 BBC adaptation?

Leading the cast is Toby Jones (Mr Bates vs The Post Office) as John Mayhew, the solicitor investigating the murder of Emily French, played by Kim Cattrall (Sex and the City). They're joined by Andrea Riseborough (Lee, Oblivion) as Romaine Heilger, Billy Howle (The Serpent) as Leonard Vole, Monica Dolan (Mr Bates vs The Post Office, Sherwood) as Janet McIntyre, David Haig (Killing Eve) as Sir Charles Carter and Hayley Carmichael (Tale of Tales) as Alice Mayhew.

© Robert Viglasky/BBC/Agatha Christie Productions/Mammoth Screen Kim Cattrall plays the murdered widow, Emily French

Why The Witness for the Prosecution has a perfect Rotten Tomatoes score

So what sets this adaptation apart from the rest? Firstly, while based on Christie's 23-page short story, the 2016 version features a different ending, offering viewers a fresh twist on the classic.

In its review, The Guardian called it: "Perfectly crafted, expertly cast and beautifully scripted by Sarah Phelps, who gave us her brilliant adaptation of And Then There Were None." Its reviewer also noted Kim Cattrall's standout performance, noting: "she made French tender and quietly desperate by turns in a performance far more akin to her subtle, heartbreaking turn as Rudyard Kipling’s wife in My Boy Jack a few years ago.

© Milk/BBC Toby Jones plays John Mayhew in The Witness for the Prosecution

From Kim Cattrall's Emily French to Toby Jones's John Mayhew, the LA Times commended the Mr Bates vs The Post Office star as he "takes another step in his slow evolution from supporting player to star". Comparing it to the 1957 Billy Wilder movie adaptation (which also has a 100% Rotten Tomatoes score), the review noted the BBC's is "more muted: all earth tones, dark, dreary – heartsick where Wilder was cerebral."

But what really distinguishes the 2016 version is its willingness to explore darker, more psychological themes. As The Hollywood Reporter summed up, Sarah Phelps takes Agatha Christie's plot twists and "[infuses] them with additional despair", as hopeful post-war dreams are lost to reality. This, it concluded, "enables a richer and much bleaker exploration of dramatic issues than a mere murder storyline." So, if you've been waiting for the perfect Christie binge, this is the one that will keep you guessing right up until the final gavel falls…