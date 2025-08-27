Hostage left you hooked? 5 adrenaline-filled Suranne Jones shows to binge next

If, like us, your bank holiday involved hours of watching Suranne Jones in Hostage, then we've got just the thing for you. The five-part thriller, which landed on the streamer on 21 August, sees Suranne star as British Prime Minister Abigail Dalton, who is forced into an uneasy alliance with French President Vivienne Toussaint (Julie Delpy) when both sides are blackmailed by unknown forces. Since its debut, the series has been storming the Netflix charts and is currently sitting at number two globally.

HELLO!'s Acting TV Editor Nicky Morris said: "You know you're in safe hands when Suranne Jones is on the screen. The actress, who started her career playing Karen McDonald in Coronation Street, has starred in some of my favourite British dramas in recent years, from Vigil to Doctor Foster. If Suranne's in the show, I'm watching it." So, if your heart's still racing from that adrenaline-filled finale and you're itching to fill the Hostage-shaped hole in your viewing schedule, we've scouted out five Suranne Jones shows to watch next if you've been left desperate for more.

Emma suspects her husband is having an affair Doctor Foster If there's one thing Suranne Jones excels at, it's bringing a psychological thriller to life – and her vengeful portrayal of Emma in Doctor Foster is nothing short of spectacular. First airing on BBC One, Doctor Foster follows revered GP Emma Foster, who suspects her husband, Simon, is having an affair. When suspicion turns into paranoia, her obsessive investigation uncovers a web of lies and betrayal that extends beyond Simon to her own friends and colleagues. As her life spirals out of control, Emma vows to uncover the truth – and seek the ultimate revenge. Doctor Foster garnered rave reviews and currently holds an impressive 86% on Rotten Tomatoes. If you're after a gritty psychological drama about suspicion, obsession and retribution, this should be top of your list.

WATCH: The proposal scene in Gentleman Jack

© BBC/Lookout Point/HBO/Jay Brooks Gentleman Jack brings the true story of Anne Lister to life Gentleman Jack From modern-day infidelity to 19th-century taboo, Suranne has covered it all when it comes to TV genres. Gentleman Jack is based on the real-life diaries of Anne Lister, a landowner and industrialist who has been dubbed the "first modern lesbian". In the Yorkshire-set drama, Suranne stars as Anne, who returns to her ancestral home, Shibden Hall, determined to restore its fortune – and find a wife. Nicknamed "Gentleman Jack" by her neighbours for her masculine style and fiercely independent spirit, Anne embarks on a passionate love affair with heiress Ann Walker (Sophie Rundle). What makes the show truly stand out, however, is the way Suranne breaks the fourth wall, often addressing the audience directly and quoting Anne's personal diaries. Drawing comparisons to shows like Fleabag, this technique allows viewers a unique insight into Anne's private thoughts and feelings and is truly entertaining to watch.

© Mark Mainz/World Productions LTD Suranne and Rose Leslie are the ultimate detective duo Vigil Just when you think Suranne has exhausted every thriller genre, she dives beneath the surface – literally – in Vigil, a tense BBC drama set on a nuclear-powered submarine. The series begins when a crew member is found dead aboard the fictional HMS Vigil, which is on patrol at the time. Because of the sub's mission as part of the UK's nuclear deterrent, the police are brought in to investigate the death. Suranne plays DCI Amy Silva, brought onboard to investigate the suspicious death in an increasingly claustrophobic environment. While Amy grapples with the hostile crew on-board, her colleague, DS Kirsten Longacre (Rose Leslie), uncovers a wider conspiracy on land involving political activists and international espionage. Packed with twists and a simmering sense of unease, Vigil is a must-watch for anyone who loves edge-of-your-seat drama.

© BBC Ex-convict Ruth in Unforgiven Unforgiven Suranne Jones and writer Sally Wainwright are an unstoppable force when working together – having collaborated on Scott & Bailey, Gentleman Jack and this 2009 gem, Unforgiven. The three-part drama sees Suranne play Ruth Slater, a woman released from prison after serving 15 years for the murder of two police officers as a teenager. Ruth's attempts to rebuild her life and reconnect with her sister Katie – who was adopted and has no memory of her – are overshadowed by a society unwilling to forgive and a revenge plot hatched by the sons of one of her victims. Can she overcome her guilt and make peace with her actions? This intense drama shows Suranne at her most raw, making it an emotional watch.