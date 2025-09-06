6 major Casualty spoilers that will keep you hooked

While this week's Casualty took the focus off of the ongoing drugs storyline with Nicole Piper (Sammy T. Dobson) tracking down her birth mother, next week it comes back with a bang when a major character in the plotline is left fighting for their life after getting shot. Nicole still plays a major part in the episode, helping Ngozi Okoye (Adesuwa Oni) treat a patient who fell ill from counterfeit alcohol, while also facing her own feelings over her ex-girlfriend leaving Holby City. Elsewhere, Iain Dean (Michael Stevenson) considers taking drugs as he continues to face issues in his relationship with Faith Cadogan (Kirsty Mitchell). Here's what's happening next week…
1/6
Rash feels guilty
Sunny is shot
As Sunny Callahan (Jamie Marie Leary) attends her court hearing for her role with the drugs gang, they take action against her and shoot her, leaving her fighting for her life. When her condition deteriorates, will she pull through?
2/6
Stevie has a stern talk with Iain
Iain considers drugs
Drugs are running through Iain's mind as he treats Sunny following her shooting, wondering how people can allow them to impact their lives. After seeing the ongoing chaos in the emergency department, Iain finds a bag of drugs in his ambulance and considers taking them. Thankfully, Stevie Nash (Elinor Lawless) talks him around, but could Iain be tempted again?
3/6
Iain's day goes from bad to worse...
Iain receives devastating news
Stevie suggests that Iain's recent issues might revolve around his mother and encourages him to reach out to her. However, when he calls the hospice, he finds out that his mum had died earlier in the day. Stevie manages to make Iain promise to tell Faith the sad news, but will he go through with it?
4/6
Nicole isn't ready for Ngozi to leave
Nicole struggles with her feelings for Ngozi
After setting up a memorial to Cassie, Nicole is thrown when she realises that it's Ngozi's last day at Holby City Hospital. Despite grappling with her emotions throughout the day, she helps Ngozi treat a patient who fell ill after drinking counterfeit alcohol. The pair come up with a unique way of treating the patient and Nicole is impressed with how Ngozi handles the situation given her own past with alcoholism. However, after confiding in Siobhan McKenzie (Melanie Hill), Nicole decides to skip Ngozi's leaving party, leaving her ex-girlfriend devastated.
5/6
Flynn's behaviour has been causing concern
Dylan continues to worry for Flynn
Dylan Keogh (William Beck) continues to be worried about Flynn Byron's (Olly Rix) behaviour with the doctor turning up late for work after not being home for a few days. However, with Flynn brushing off Dylan's concerns, he's forced to drop his concerns for the time being.
6/6
Is a new couple brewing?
Romance in the air for Cameron and Indie?
During Ngozi's leaving party, Cameron Mickelthwaite (Barney Walsh) asks Indie Jankowski (Naomi Wakszlak) out on a date. Indie is apprehensive given that Cameron previously stood her up, but might she be tempted round?
