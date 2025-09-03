5 major Casualty spoilers that will keep you glued to your screen

Last week's Casualty episode ended with Rash Masum (Neet Mohan) receiving a warning from former love interest Sunny Callahan (Jamie Marie Leary) as he handed her over tothe police for her role in stealing morphine from the hospital for a drug gang that has been threatening her son. "You have no idea what you've done," she ominously said as she was led out of the hospital by plainclothedpolice officers. This storyline is taking a backseat for this week's visit to Holby City Hospital, with most of the focus on Nicole Piper (Sammy T. Dobson) as she travels to Newcastle in order to meet her real birth mother. Read on for this week's biggest spoilers for Casualty…
1/5
Nicole's mother will be played by Sharon Percy
Nicole comes face-to-face with her birth mother
Nicole travels up to Newcastle in order to meet her birth mother, Tina. However, when they meet, Tina confuses Nicole for a district nurse and asks her for help tending to her mother Ruth, Nicole's grandmother. Nicole allows the ruse to go, but Tina eventually discovers her identity and throws her out.
2/5
Nicole and Tina speak
Nicole makes a decision about her future
Nicole visits Tina the following day and discovers the true reason that she was put into care. Following their talk, Nicole makes a decision about the future relationship that she wants with her birth mother.
3/5
Flynn's past is explored
Flynn meets a face from his past
Flynn has been facing a lot of pressure as the Advocate for Cassie and he receives terrible news about her prognosis. To take his mind off the case, he ends up flirting with Doctor Lauren from the ICU, but he's unnerved when she reveals that the pair have already crossed paths before. What happened in their past?
4/5
Dylan is concerned about Flynn
Dylan looks into Flynn's past
Dylan Keogh (William Beck) grows frustrated over Flynn's behaviour in the ICU and looks into the doctor's past in an effort to learn what's behind his latest actions. What will Dylan discover, and how will Flynn react to the news?
5/5
Rash has a lot on his mind
Rash visits Sunny in prison
While attempting to deal with a series of overdoses from a local Pride event, Rash receives a visiting order from Sunny. When he visits her, Rash learns that Sunny hasn't revealed what she knows about the gang. Rash attempts to distance himself from Sunny's crimes, but is persuaded to return to visit her and Sunny confesses she'd handled the situation differently, but she still won't talk to the police. Can Rash convince her?
