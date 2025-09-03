Skip to main contentSkip to footer
5 major Casualty spoilers that will keep you glued to your screen
See the main spoilers for this week, from Nicole Piper discovering more about her birth mother to Flynn Byron's heartbreaking decision in the ER

Neet Mohan as Rash Masum in front of an ambulance in Casualty© CREDIT LINE:BBC STUDIOS
Matthew Moore
Matthew MooreSenior Evening Writer
2 minutes ago
Last week's Casualty episode ended with Rash Masum (Neet Mohan) receiving a warning from former love interest Sunny Callahan (Jamie Marie Leary) as he handed her over to the police for her role in stealing morphine from the hospital for a drug gang that has been threatening her son. "You have no idea what you've done," she ominously said as she was led out of the hospital by plainclothed police officers. This storyline is taking a backseat for this week's visit to Holby City Hospital, with most of the focus on Nicole Piper (Sammy T. Dobson) as she travels to Newcastle in order to meet her real birth mother. Read on for this week's biggest spoilers for Casualty…

1/5

Sammy T. Dobson as Nicole Piper in Casualty standing in front of a house© CREDIT LINE:BBC STUDIOS

Nicole's mother will be played by Sharon Percy

Nicole comes face-to-face with her birth mother

Nicole travels up to Newcastle in order to meet her birth mother, Tina. However, when they meet, Tina confuses Nicole for a district nurse and asks her for help tending to her mother Ruth, Nicole's grandmother. Nicole allows the ruse to go, but Tina eventually discovers her identity and throws her out.

2/5

Sammy T. Dobson in Casualty looking sad© CREDIT LINE:BBC STUDIOS

Nicole and Tina speak

Nicole makes a decision about her future

Nicole visits Tina the following day and discovers the true reason that she was put into care. Following their talk, Nicole makes a decision about the future relationship that she wants with her birth mother.

3/5

Olly Rix as Flynn Byron crouched down in Casualty© CREDIT LINE:BBC STUDIOS

Flynn's past is explored

Flynn meets a face from his past

Flynn has been facing a lot of pressure as the Advocate for Cassie and he receives terrible news about her prognosis. To take his mind off the case, he ends up flirting with Doctor Lauren from the ICU, but he's unnerved when she reveals that the pair have already crossed paths before. What happened in their past?

4/5

William Beck as Dylan Keogh in a hospital in Casualty© CREDIT LINE:BBC STUDIOS

Dylan is concerned about Flynn

Dylan looks into Flynn's past

Dylan Keogh (William Beck) grows frustrated over Flynn's behaviour in the ICU and looks into the doctor's past in an effort to learn what's behind his latest actions. What will Dylan discover, and how will Flynn react to the news?

5/5

Neet Mohan as Rash Masum standing in an emergency room in Casualty© CREDIT LINE:BBC STUDIOS

Rash has a lot on his mind

Rash visits Sunny in prison

While attempting to deal with a series of overdoses from a local Pride event, Rash receives a visiting order from Sunny. When he visits her, Rash learns that Sunny hasn't revealed what she knows about the gang. Rash attempts to distance himself from Sunny's crimes, but is persuaded to return to visit her and Sunny confesses she'd handled the situation differently, but she still won't talk to the police. Can Rash convince her?

