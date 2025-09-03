5 major Casualty spoilers that will keep you glued to your screen

Last week's Casualty episode ended with Rash Masum (Neet Mohan) receiving a warning from former love interest Sunny Callahan (Jamie Marie Leary) as he handed her over to the police for her role in stealing morphine from the hospital for a drug gang that has been threatening her son. "You have no idea what you've done," she ominously said as she was led out of the hospital by plainclothed police officers. This storyline is taking a backseat for this week's visit to Holby City Hospital, with most of the focus on Nicole Piper (Sammy T. Dobson) as she travels to Newcastle in order to meet her real birth mother. Read on for this week's biggest spoilers for Casualty…

1/ 5 © CREDIT LINE:BBC STUDIOS Nicole's mother will be played by Sharon Percy Nicole comes face-to-face with her birth mother Nicole travels up to Newcastle in order to meet her birth mother, Tina. However, when they meet, Tina confuses Nicole for a district nurse and asks her for help tending to her mother Ruth, Nicole's grandmother. Nicole allows the ruse to go, but Tina eventually discovers her identity and throws her out.



2/ 5 © CREDIT LINE:BBC STUDIOS Nicole and Tina speak Nicole makes a decision about her future Nicole visits Tina the following day and discovers the true reason that she was put into care. Following their talk, Nicole makes a decision about the future relationship that she wants with her birth mother.



3/ 5 © CREDIT LINE:BBC STUDIOS Flynn's past is explored Flynn meets a face from his past Flynn has been facing a lot of pressure as the Advocate for Cassie and he receives terrible news about her prognosis. To take his mind off the case, he ends up flirting with Doctor Lauren from the ICU, but he's unnerved when she reveals that the pair have already crossed paths before. What happened in their past?



4/ 5 © CREDIT LINE:BBC STUDIOS Dylan is concerned about Flynn Dylan looks into Flynn's past Dylan Keogh (William Beck) grows frustrated over Flynn's behaviour in the ICU and looks into the doctor's past in an effort to learn what's behind his latest actions. What will Dylan discover, and how will Flynn react to the news?

