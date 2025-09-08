Robson Green issues update on final season of Grantchester

Robson Green of ITV's hit detective series, Grantchester has issued an update on final season of the show as fans wait for the 11th season to be released. Earlier this year, TV bosses announced that the fan favourite detective series would be coming to an end after 11 seasons with Robson Green and Rishi Nair set to reprise their starring roles as DI Geordie Keating and Reverend Alphy Kottaram for one last time. The show has been on air for over a decade, with Happy Valley actor James Norton initially co-starring with Robson in the role of Sidney Chambers from 2014 to 2019, before Tom Brittney joined as the new vicar, Will Davenport, and was later replaced by Rishi.

It's currently unknown when exactly the final series of the show is set to be released. However, as fans eagerly await the final forthcoming season, Robson has taken to Instagram to give an important update on filming: "Halfway through our final series of Grantchester and I've had one of the detective lightbulb moments. See what I did there. The wonderful thing about this team is that they are ruthlessly focused and they have so much passion along with the fact that they care and nothing else matters!" The post included four black and white snaps of Robson on set as the cast film their 11th and final season.

While the reason for the show's ending has not been disclosed, Robson previously said that "all good things must come to an end" in an Instagram post shared after the announcement. "You know what they say.... all good things must come to an end. Being part of the final series of Grantchester has been one of the greatest honours and privileges of my life," penned the actor.

"From the very beginning, I have had the incredible fortune to be part of this extraordinary team — a group of talented, passionate, and dedicated individuals who have become more than colleagues; they have become family." Series creator Daisy Coulam also spoke out about the show finishing with a statement reading: "At its heart, Grantchester is a show about the power of friendship and love. We've been so lucky over the last 11 series to experience that on and off screen. For over a decade now — cast and crew (many who've been there since the beginning) have met each Summer to film. And it's been an absolute joy."

Meanwhile, Polly Hill, Director of Drama and Callum Dziedzic, Drama Commissioner at ITV, said the final series "marks the end of a golden chapter for ITV drama". "It's rare to create a series with such enduring warmth, wit, and heart, as Daisy, Emma, and the brilliant team have done with Grantchester," they said in a statement. "No one could have played Geordie quite like Robson and alongside Rishi, Al, Tessa, Kacey, and the rest of this wonderful cast and crew, they've built something beloved and beautiful.