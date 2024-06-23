Inside the Grantchester cast's love lives: from Robson Green to Tom Brittney and Tessa Peake-Jones

A mainstay on our screens since 2014, it's hard to imagine the cast living separate lives away from the picturesque village featured on the show. But, of course, they do just that, enjoying quality time with their families and partners. Keep reading for the details on their love lives…
Robson Green
Robson Green is in a relationship with Zoila Brozas, a former Sunday school teacher who he met at the gym in 2016.
Prior to meeting Zoila, Robson had been married to his first wife Alison Ogilvie for eight years, and his second wife Vanya Seager for 12 years. Through his second marriage, Robson is a proud father to his son, Taylor Seager-Green.
As for Zoila, she was previously married to Revered Geoffrey Short, who alleged that her relationship with Robson began during their marriage, causing their separation.
Since 2017, Zoila has been living with Robson at his cottage in Hexham, Northumberland. The pair – who keep their relationship out of the spotlight – love going fishing together and Zoila's known to join Robson on location whenever he's filming Weekend Escapes.
Read more
Tom Brittney
Tom Brittney was previously linked to illustrator Katie Tweedle, although it's thought that their romance ended in 2021.
In 2023, he then posted photos alongside a mysterious blonde woman, whose identity remains private. The actor first went Instagram official with his girlfriend back in March of that year when he shared a series of snaps from their trip to Lyme Regis, which included a sweet photo of the pair locking lips. He wrote in the caption: "Lyme. Photos by B x."
The couple also enjoyed a romantic holiday in Sicily in August and Tom marked their Italian getaway with a post on Instagram.
Tessa Peake-Jones
Mrs C. actress Tessa Peake-Jones shares two children with her former partner, Douglas Hodge. A fellow actor, Douglas played the adult version of her son, Damien Trotter, in the Heroes and Villains episode of Only Fools and Horses.
The two performers announced their split in February 2013 after 27 years together. The couple's children, Mollie and Charlie, were born in 1991 and 2000 respectively.
Kacey Ainsworth
Kacey Ainsworth, who plays Geordie's wife Cathy in the ITV series, was married to plumber Darren Hales (pictured above) for 18 years, before going their separate ways in 2023. During their relationship, the former couple welcomed two children, a daughter called Blossom and a son, Elwood, who has autism.
Several publications reported that she had then begun dating actor Liam Tobin, however, Kacey has never addressed the speculation.
James Norton
James Norton appeared as Sidney Chambers before leaving Grantchester in 2019. The actor, who went on to star in Happy Valley and McMafia, dated actress Jessie Buckley from 2015 to 2017.
In 2018, he began a relationship with Imogen Poots (above), and by February 2022, confirmed their engagement. By 2024, it was widely reported that the pair had split.