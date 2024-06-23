Inside the Grantchester cast's love lives: from Robson Green to Tom Brittney and Tessa Peake-Jones

Robson Green is in a relationship with Zoila Brozas, a former Sunday school teacher who he met at the gym in 2016.

Prior to meeting Zoila, Robson had been married to his first wife Alison Ogilvie for eight years, and his second wife Vanya Seager for 12 years. Through his second marriage, Robson is a proud father to his son, Taylor Seager-Green.

As for Zoila, she was previously married to Revered Geoffrey Short, who alleged that her relationship with Robson began during their marriage, causing their separation.

Since 2017, Zoila has been living with Robson at his cottage in Hexham, Northumberland. The pair – who keep their relationship out of the spotlight – love going fishing together and Zoila's known to join Robson on location whenever he's filming Weekend Escapes.