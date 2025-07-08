Beloved PBS and ITV crime drama canceled after 11 years, cast praise 'extraordinary journey'

ITV has confirmed that crime drama Grantchester, which airs on PBS and Hulu in the US, will end following its 11th series.

Filming for the final episodes is expected to begin later in July 2025, with Rishi Nair reprising the role of vicar Alphy Kottaram, a clergyman who helps to investigate crimes in the small village of Grantchester, alongside Detective Inspector Geordie Keating, played by Robson Green.

© ITV Rishi as Alphy Kotteram (right) and Robson as Geordie Keating in Grantchester

"From the very beginning, I have had the incredible fortune to be part of this extraordinary team of talented, passionate, and dedicated individuals who have become more than colleagues," said Robson in an emotional statement after the news was confirmed.

"They have become family. I have made friendships forged through shared laughter, challenges, and triumphs."

© Kudos/Masterpiece Robson thanked the cast and crew

He added: "The bonds we’ve formed extend far beyond the camera lens, and I know that they will endure long after the final scene within the Grantchester world has been filmed."

Robson went on to thank "everyone who has been part of this incredible journey," and praised Emma Kingsman Lloyd (executive producer) and Daisy Coulam (writer and series creator), for giving him the "extraordinary opportunity to be part of this experience".

"It has been an honor to share in the magic of Grantchester, and I am forever grateful for the memories, the friendships, and the love that this journey has given me. I hope I made you proud," he concluded.

© JF, Kudos/Masterpiece/ITV Viewers will get to see Alphy's backstory in the final episodes

Rishi, 34, joined the show in season nine, and he shared that it had been "the greatest honor to step into the world of Grantchester and be part of a show with so much heart".

"Over two seasons — and now as we begin filming our third — I’ve had the privilege of telling stories that mean so much to so many, and I’m deeply thankful for that. As we begin filming this final chapter, I do so with a full heart and endless gratitude — for the memories, the friendships, and the incredible journey we’ve shared."

© ITV Rishi joined the show in season nine

Rishi thanked the entire cast and crew for their "unwavering support, love, and warmth", adding: "Working alongside you all, and more importantly getting to know you, has been a true privilege and joy."

Happy Valley star James Norton starred as the village’s vicar, Sidney Chambers, from 2014 to 2019, before Tom Brittney joined as the new vicar, Will Davenport. Rishi replaced him in season nine.

James Norton in a still from Grantchester

Season ten is now airing in the US, although has not been given a release date in the UK yet.

Season 11 is expected to reveal more about Alphy's past, while the chief superintendent will give Geordie a tempting offer that could also mean an end to his crime-solving partnership with Alphy.

The show is adapted from the Grantchester Mysteries novels by James Runcie.