Newly single NCIS star Sean Murray celebrates brand new chapter

Sean Murray is back on the case as Special Agent Timothy McGee, four months after finalizing his divorce from his ex-wife, Carrie James. Taking to Instagram this week, the actor and his co-stars teased NCIS's season 23 premiere, with the long-running drama due to return on October 14. Spotted alongside Wilmer Valderrama, Katrinaw Law, Brian Dietzen and Diona Reasonover in promos, Sean, 47, appeared in good spirits as he got back into character. Sean, who shares his two children with his ex-wife, is newly single after 18 years of marriage.

Sean Murray's recent divorce

In April last year, PEOPLE confirmed that Carrie had filed for divorce, citing irreconcilable differences. The mom-of-two, who works as a teacher, listed their official date of separation as March 18, 2024. Together for 20 years, Sean and Carrie met at a Halloween party in 2004 and tied the knot one year later, before welcoming two children: Caitlyn and River. Following in her father's footsteps, Caitlyn went on to cameo in NCIS in 2022, playing troubled teen Teagan Fields.

© Startraks/Shutterstock Sean Murray pictured with his ex-wife Carrie James in 2016

© @therealseanhmurray/Instagram Sean and his daughter Caitlyn on the set of NCIS

Prior to the announcement of their split, Carrie had penned a heartfelt tribute to Sean on their wedding anniversary. "18 years of marriage and you still open the car door and pull out my chair. It's true when they say, 'It's the little things that matter the most,'" she wrote in November 2023. "I love us @therealseanhmurray. I'm so glad I went to that Halloween Party," she concluded.

With his divorce from Carrie finalized in May 2025, Sean has refrained from commenting on the matter publicly. That same month, PEOPLE reported that the majority of their settlement had been negotiated outside of court, with the exact terms of their divorce unknown.

Focusing on work

Two months after his divorce was finalized, Sean returned to the NCIS set in July, where he began shooting season 23 with his co-stars. In an interview with Town & Country magazine, the 47-year-old spoke of the show's enduring legacy and what it had meant to him. "I'm proud of us that we are always trying to make it better and make good episodes. I really mean that," Sean said. "I'm not just saying that—because if we weren't doing that, I'd be bored. I wouldn't want to do it. It's not just a job, it really keeps me really interested and I love the people that I work with."

Sean noted that he gets "slightly bummed out" when he's not working on NCIS, because he misses his colleagues. "We have a company of 100+ people, and also it's not like how a lot of shows have different crew turnover. We've had 75% of our people who have been with us since the show started."