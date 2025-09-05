NCIS: Tony & Ziva viewers saying the same thing after binge-watching first 3 episodes

Viewers who tuned into the three-episode premiere of the hotly anticipated NCIS spin-off, NCIS: Tony & Ziva, have given their verdict on the show, which sees Michael Weatherly and Cote de Pablo reprise their roles as Tony DiNozzo and Ziva David, who find themselves on the run across Europe while co-parenting their daughter, Tali. The spin-off has been a long time coming for fans, who have waited years for Michael and Cote to reunite on-screen and have wasted no time binge-watching the opening three episodes.

It's been 20 years since Tony and Ziva first crossed paths in the halls of NCIS, but the chemistry between leading stars Michael and Cote is just as palpable as it's ever been. This new spin-off is an absolute must-watch for fans of the original series.

© Jason Bell/Paramount+ Michael Weatherly as Tony Dinozzo, Cote de Pablo as Ziva David and Isla Gie as Tali in NCIS: Tony & Ziva

What have viewers said about the show?

Taking to social media, viewers said that the show exceeded their expectations and hailed the opening episodes as "fantastic". One person wrote: "Just finished the 3 hr binge of the first 3 eps & it's everything I wanted. Bring on the rest, we want more. That McGee mention was nicely done, still hoping we'll see some of them. Digging the newbies as well."

A second viewer penned on X: "#NCISTonyAndZiva was fantastic. I can't even wait for next Thursday. I binge-watched all three episodes. It was everything I could have hoped for," while another agreed, adding: "Omg #NCISTonyAndZiva is everything I wanted & more. The flashbacks are just adding to their love story & I'm here for it. The #Tiva chemistry is as great as ever. I need more."

What is NCIS: Tony & Ziva about?

For those yet to tune into the series, it finds Tony and Ziva in Paris, where they've been raising their daughter, Tali, after Ziva was discovered alive and was finally reunited with her family. The synopsis continues: "Since then – and where we find them in the new Paramount+ original series – Tony and Ziva have been raising their daughter, Tali, together."

© Marcell Piti/Paramount+ Viewers praised the opening three episodes of the show

It concludes: "When Tony's security company is attacked, they must go on the run across Europe, try to figure out who is after them and maybe even learn to trust each other again so that they can finally have their unconventional happily ever after."

Who stars in NCIS: Tony & Ziva?

The show boasts a cast of familiar faces, including Julian Ovenden (Downton Abbey) as Secretary General of Interpol, Jonah, and James D'Arcy (Oppenheimer) as a high-ranking official at Interpol, Henry.

© Marcell Piti/Paramount+ The series follows Tony DiNozzo and Ziva David, who find themselves on the run across Europe

They're joined by Amita Suman (Shadow and Bone) as Claudette, the chief technical officer at Tony's private security company, and Nassima Benchicou (Emily in Paris) as Martine, a former French intelligence agent with the Directorate-General for External Security (DGSE).

Meanwhile, Terence Maynard (Coronation Street) plays Dr. Lang, who treats patients with severe traumas, and Lara Rossi (The Watch) portrays Sophie, "a highly skilled professional with a background in the Special Air Service (SAS)", who is a caretaker for Tony and Ziva's daughter, Tali.

NCIS: Tony & Ziva is available to stream on Paramount+. New episodes will be released weekly.