NCIS star Sean Murray and wife Carrie James' relationship timeline

NCIS star Sean Murray and his wife Carrie James are divorcing after 18 years together. According to People, the couple separated in March, with Carrie citing "irreconcilable differences" as the reason for their split.

Here, we take a look back at Sean and Carrie's relationship timeline.

The early days and whirlwind romance

Sean and Carrie, an entrepreneur and former teacher, first met at a friend's Halloween party in 2004.

The NCIS star got down on one knee less than a year later after the pair moved in together.

© Getty Sean Murray met his wife Carrie in 2004

Carrie previously admitted that she "put the heat on" Sean to pop the question. "We got engaged in August, well I kind of put the heat on him in June, I was like, 'What are we doing? What's going on?" she told Sara Alepin on The Wedding Dish podcast.

Sharing details about their engagement, Carrie revealed: "We were living together and I went to bed early and after I came out from brushing my teeth, he was on one knee with a ring. He thought your shoe size was the same as your ring size, so my ring was an 8.5 and my ring size is actually a 7."

Winter wedding

The couple tied the knot at the Lakeside Golf Club in Burbank, California on 26 November 2005, just three months after Sean proposed.

The reason for the quick turnaround was Carrie and Sean's desire to wed over Thanksgiving break, which meant that with their careers as a teacher and an actor, they could celebrate their anniversary over the holiday weekend each year.

© @therealseanhmurray/Instagram Sean and Carrie tied the knot in 2005

Becoming parents

Sean and Carrie welcomed their first child, a daughter named Caitlyn in 2007. Their son River arrived in 2010.

© Tiffany Rose/Getty Images Sean and Carrie with their children Caitlyn and River in 2015

When the couple found out they were expecting their second baby, they bought a house in Southern California and spent the next ten years renovating it. After completing the project in 2021, Sean told People: "There is definitely something about putting roots down, because I didn't have that as a kid, in a lot of ways. We moved every two, three years. So there is a part of me that's like, 'You got your place, your space, your house with your family. Make it yours.'"

Caitlyn's acting debut

The couple's daughter Caitlyn, who's now 16, joined the NCIS family in 2019. She made her debut on the show in season 19, playing the role of Teagan Fields, the daughter of Navy Chief Petty Officer Melissa Fields.

Sean's daughter Caitlyn appeared on NCIS in 2019

Proud dad Sean marked the special moment on Instagram. Sharing a photo of the pair on the show's set, the Hocus Pocus star penned: "I am pleased to introduce my daughter, Cay Ryan Murray, into the on-screen world of NCIS! Cay guest stars in our upcoming May 2 episode and I couldn't be more proud."

© @therealseanhmurray/Instagram Sean shared his pride over Caitlyn's NCIS debut

Celebrating 18 years of marriage

In November last year, the couple celebrated their 18th wedding anniversary.

Taking to Instagram at the time, Carrie shared a series of snaps from over the years, including one of the pair walking down the aisle together.

In the caption, Carrie wrote: "18 years of marriage and you still open the car door and pull out my chair. It’s true when they say, 'It's the little things that matter the most'.

"I always get to pick what we watch. I always get to be first. After some consideration, I always get to be right, well in my mind anyway.

"I love us @therealseanhmurray. I'm so glad I went to that Halloween Party," she added.

Separation

Carrie and Sean separated in March 2024. According to People, Carrie filed for divorce and requested sole physical and joint legal custody of their children.

Neither party have publicly addressed their split.