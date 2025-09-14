Skip to main contentSkip to footer
David Muir's unique situation that left good friend Kelly Ripa asking questions
The ABC World News Tonight anchor is always on the go for work, and this has impacted his personal life in a rather unusual way

David Muir and Kelly Ripa © Paul Bruinooge/Patrick McMullan
Hanna Fillingham
Hanna FillinghamUS Managing Editor
3 minutes ago
David Muir has an incredible career that has spanned out decades, which has seen him win multiple Emmys for his work on World News Tonight. The news anchor is known for his dedication to the job and is often traveling at last minute notice to report on the latest events around the world. As a result of his unpredictable job, David doesn't always know where he will be and when. Not only this, but the journalist carries around not one, but two passports with him - a unique situation he opened up about during a recent appearance on Live with Kelly & Mark

David Muir is always on the go and even has two passports he holds onto at all times © Disney via Getty Images
David Muir is always on the go and even has two passports he holds onto at all times

David explained during a chat with hosts - who are also his good friends - Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos: "I have two passports yes, because certain countries check your stamps and certain countries aren't friendly to others so you have to have two ready at all times." Kelly had some questions to ask her friend, responding: "Do you ever accidentally get one passport stamped?" David replied: "Well they do spend a lot of time looking through them and looking at where you've been and why you've been there." "I've flipped through your passport which is the most exciting thing as he's been to countries that I thought were fake," Kelly added. 

David Muir and Kelly Ripa pose for a photo on the set of LIVE with Kelly and Mark on Wednesday, July 30© Instagram
David Muir and Kelly Ripa are incredibly close

Prior to the passport chat, Mark had said to David: "I always feel like you're about to leave. When big news happens, you've got to go." David has always wanted to be a journalist, and even as a young boy he was ambitious. He recently opened up to People about his aspirations as a child, and how it made him stand out from his peers. He explained: "I was a nerd who felt this gravitational pull to the news, starting back when I was 12 years old. I remember being outside, playing with the rest of the kids in the neighborhood and being the only kid who would go inside when the local news came on, and then watching Peter Jennings, who I thought was sort of the James Bond of the evening news, the globetrotter." He continued to explain that the show resembled an "opportunity to get out there beyond your backyard and see the world." "There was always this incredible pull," he said. 

David Muir and Kelly Ripa pose at the 6th Annual Save the Children Illumination Gala at the American Museum of Natural History on November 14, 2018 in New York City.© Getty Images
David and Kelly have been friends for years
ABC Anchor David Muir arrives at the Gridiron Club Dinner at the Renaissance Hotel in Washington, D.C. on March 14, 2015. The annual dinner is a massive white-tie gathering of media and political elite.© Getty Images
David has won several awards for his dedication to journalism and reporting

Growing up, David even wrote letters to reporters to ask if he could intern for them to gain experience. "I began interning, carrying all the equipment — and back then the equipment was huge and heavy — and I'd jump into the back of the cruiser and I was honestly the happiest kid," he said. Most kids were looking forward to summer vacation and I couldn't wait to get into the back seat of that cruiser all over again. "All these years later, I look back on that as a defining moment in my life. I dove headfirst and I was just lucky enough to have people around me who weren't turned off by the kid intern." The news reporter grew up in Syracuse, New York, and comes from a loving family. While his parents, Ronald and Pat, separated when he was young, they remained on good terms, and were both there to support his career ambitions.

