Kelly Ripa's sudden disappearance from Live explained

Live With Kelly and Mark has not been quite the same in recent days, amid Kelly Ripa's absence from the hit talk show.

The 54-year-old has taken time off from the show, with stars like Jackie Tohn, Jenna Dewan and Rita Ora filling in for the TV personality.

Missing in action

© GC Images Kelly has been absent from Live since August 1

Kelly has not appeared on the show since August 1, and is enjoying a well-deserved summer vacation while her husband, Mark Consuelos, holds down the fort alongside a string of guest hosts.

Mark shared a sweet anecdote with Jackie on Monday's episode, revealing to his co-host that she had charmed them during their first meeting.

To learn about another Live guest host, watch below...

WATCH: David Muir hosts Kelly Ripa & Mark Consuelos

"When Kelly and I got done meeting you and walked off, we said, 'Wow, she would be a great fill-in,'" the father of three said.

"Really? That makes me want to cry. Thank you," the Nobody Wants This actress responded.

Jenna, who rose to fame for her role in Step Up, revealed in an Instagram video after her stint on the show that it was "the most fun day".

"I love this," she said. "I get to come and do this great, fun job."

Kelly will return to our screens on August 11, after enjoying a week-long getaway.

Holding down the fort

© Instagram David co-hosted Live in Mark's absence

Mark enjoyed his own time away from the Live just a week prior, with Kelly explaining that he was "working on a show out in LA".

The blonde beauty, who has been a permanent co-host of the show since 2001, welcomed a slew of stars to fill in for Mark, including news anchor David Muir, actor Jerry O'Connell, reality TV star Carson Kressley, and radio personality Steve Patterson.

The audience went wild for David's appearance on July 29, with Kelly encouraging him to "drink it all in" as they cheered for the World News Tonight journalist. "I have to say…I'm sorry, you came to see Mark Consuelos. He'll be back soon," he quipped, before Kelly added, "They'll survive, they'll survive today."

Saying goodbye

© Getty Images for Massachusetts C Kelly sought Oprah's advice on retirement

The former actress has mused about retiring from the show on multiple occasions, and sought the advice of talk show queen Oprah Winfrey in a recent chat on the Let's Talk Off Camera with Kelly Ripa podcast.

"I've been at the talk show now for 25 years, so I'm asking for a friend. How did you know it was time to step away?" she queried.

"First of all, it's not time for you to step away," Oprah firmly responded. "And I, if I were advising you, I would say absolutely not."

© Getty Images Kelly has hosted the show since 2001

"Don't let go of the platform that you have," she added. "Do not do it. Don't even consider it. The family that you've created – both inside the studio and in the rest of the world – is really more vital and important now than ever before."

The mother of three has welcomed several permanent co-hosts over the years, including Regis Philbin, Michael Strahan and Ryan Seacrest, before her husband joined her in 2023.

© Disney via Getty Images Mark joined Live in 2023

"She's been at that for 23 years," the Riverdale actor told ET when asked if Kelly had plans to retire. "I don't think it's gonna be anytime soon. I know she's having a good time, I'm having a really, really good time. But at some point, yeah."

He continued: "When she does decide to walk away, no one's earned it more than her. She's been working her butt off since she was like 12 or 13 years old, and she got into the business at 18, and so it's been a long ride. [But] she's having a blast now."