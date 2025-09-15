'Fantastic' returning drama with Strike and Unforgotten actors could be your next TV obsession

The hit mystery drama, The Light in the Hall, is returning to screens with its long-awaited second season – but this time with a brand new cast, including actors from Strike, Unforgotten, Sherwood and more. The Welsh and English language drama, which first premiered in May 2022 on S4C and later on Channel 4, starred Joanna Scanlan, Iwan Rheon and Alexandra Roach and followed the story of a grieving mother still looking for answers about what happened to her daughter 18 years after her disappearance.

Season two, which features a brand new cast, returns to the fictional village of Llanemlyn, where a young journalist becomes entangled in a web of betrayal, familial secrets and dark mysteries. Intrigued? Keep reading for all we know about the second series, which could just be your next TV obsession.

© Paul Andrew / S4C Siân Reese-Williams stars in The Light in the Hall season two

What is The Light in the Hall about?

In season two, we return to Llanemlyn, where a "controversial redevelopment plan to expand the reservoir is reigniting old tensions", according to the synopsis. It continues: "The story captivates Caryl, a young journalist, who becomes entangled in a complex web of personal betrayal, familial secrets, and dark mysteries, which raises doubts about the imprisonment of Rhys Owen for the murder of his cousin Llŷr during the protest against the expansion in 1995."

© Paul Andrew / S4C Tom Rhys Harries and Maeve Courtier Lilley also star

Who stars in The Light in the Hall?

Siân Reese-Williams (Holby City, Wolf) leads the cast as Caryl Huws, alongside Mark Lewis-Jones (Hostage, Outlander) as Rhys Owen, Nia Roberts (Keeping Faith, Steeltown Murders) as Eve Davies and Robert Glenister (Sherwood, Strike) as Robert Davies.

The supporting cast includes Tom Rhys Harries (Unforgotten, White Lines) as Hari Breckon, Maeve Courtier-Lilley (The Red King) as Mabli Davies Owen and Wyn Bowen Harries (Steeltown Murders) as Bryn Owen. Rounding out the cast are Mali Tudno Jones as Megan Breckon, Matthew Gravelle as Gareth Breckon and Gillian Elisa as Eunice.

What have viewers said about the show?

After the premiere of season one, viewers praised the series as "fantastic" and "excellent" on social media. One person wrote: "A drama that's gone under the radar a bit is Welsh drama The Light In The Hall on Channel 4! The wonderful Joanna Scanlon with Iwan Rheon. Well worth the watch!" while another compared the series to ITV's detective show Vera, adding: "The Light in the Hall's a fantastic series, Channel 4. It's a Vera-ish story."

© Paul Andrew / S4C Robert Glenister plays Robert Davies

Y Golau: Dŵr will arrive on S4C on Sunday, 14 September. The English language version, The Light in the Hall: Still Waters, will be released on Channel 4 at a later date.