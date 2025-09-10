'Nerve-shredding' 5-part thriller with Blue Lights star revealed

Channel 4 has announced a "nerve-shredding" new action thriller from the award-winning producers behind Baby Reindeer, Clerkenwell Films, and it sounds seriously good. The five-part series, titled Deadpoint, follows a close-knit group of Welsh climbers who encounter a far-right group plotting a violent act in their local mountains. The wilderness-set thriller, which is billed as a "literal cliffhanger, grounded in the tensions existing in our society today", boasts an impressive cast, including stars of Blue Lights, It's a Sin and Adolescence.

As a huge thriller fan, I'm particularly excited for this one. Not only does the series come from the BAFTA-winning producers behind Baby Reindeer, but the show is directed by Marco Kreuzpaintner and Laura Scrivano, who both are known for their work on the hit thriller, The Lazarus Project. Channel 4 has a number of exciting projects in the works right now, and Deadpoint is another one I'll certainly be adding to my watchlist.

With filming having begun in Wales, find out all you need to know about the series, from the plot to the impressive cast and what the creative team behind the series have said.

© Dave Benett Michael Socha has been cast as Fairweather What is Deadpoint about? The series, which is written and created by debut writer Matt Hartley, explores themes of loss, radicalisation and survival. The story is set amongst the unforgiving landscape of Eryri National Park in Wales, where a close-knit community of climbers is left reeling after a tragic accident on a mountaineering expedition. With the group torn apart by grief, Aaron blames himself for the accident and leaves his hometown, to the fury of his sister Seren. The synopsis continues: "Coming back after a year abroad, he's forced to confront his pathological fear of climbing when Seren fails to return from a routine climb. Aaron sets off in search of her, facing the mountains for the first time since the tragedy, unaware that an extremist far-right group – the self-proclaimed Justice Crusade, led by the charismatic but unstable former soldier Fairweather, are also on their own mission in the mountains. "A disparate group of individuals, the Justice Crusade are united by their beliefs and their mutual need for belonging, but as Fairweather reveals his plans, fractures begin to appear, making them even more volatile and dangerous. Meanwhile, senior Detective Natasha Evermore is making her own way to the Welsh mountains. She's been following Fairweather's group for some time and is concerned by their recent activity, convinced it could be building to something big."

© The Other Richard Callum Scott-Howells plays Aaron in the series Who stars in Deadpoint? The series boasts a cast of familiar faces, led by Callum Scott-Howells (It's a Sin) as Aaron, Annes Elwy (Wolf, Little Women) as Seren, Michael Socha (The Gallows Pole, Showtrial) as Fairweather and Christine Tremarco (Adolescence, The Gathering) as Detective Natasha Evermore. They're joined by an im,pressive ensemble cast, including Gary Lewis (Franklin, A Thousand Blows), John Bradley (Game of Thrones, 3 Body Problem), Sam Keeley (Kin, Task), Martin McCann (Blue Lights, Hostage), Fflyn Edwards (The Crown, Come and Find Me) Emily Stott (Foundation, Riot Women), Ellora Torchia (Midsommar, House of the Dragon). Rounding out the cast are Gwilym Lee (Bohemian Rhapsody, The Great), Michael Jibson (No Return, Bodies), Crystal Condie (Dear England, The Lovebox in Your Living Room), Siôn Alun Davies (Hidden, Steeltown Murders), Oliver Finnegan (The Watchers, Outlander), Rhodri Meilir (In My Skin, Tree on a Hill/Pren ar y Bryn) and Arthur Hughes (Shardlake, The Jetty).

© Alex Hurst Christine Tremarco has been cast as Detective Natasha Evermore. What have the creative team said? Andy Baker, Executive Producer for Clerkenwell Films, described the story as a "gripping" thriller. "We couldn't be more excited to be making Deadpoint with C4, BBC Studios and Creative Wales," Andy said in a statement. "Matt's created a gripping thriller with a depth and complexity that speaks to our very divided times, and we have a brilliant pair of directors, a fantastic crew and a truly amazing cast bringing it to life." Meanwhile, Gwawr Lloyd, Interim Head of Drama for Channel 4, teased "high-stakes action". "Deadpoint is a bold and incredibly tense thriller that places characters and their journeys at the heart of high-stakes action," Gwawr said, adding: "Matt Hartley's debut script is as gripping as it gets and all set against the breathtaking backdrop of the Eryri mountain range. We're delighted to be working with Clerkenwell Films and the brilliant cast and crew; this series promises to be as thought-provoking as it is pulse-raising."