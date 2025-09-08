'Truly phenomenal' true-crime drama with 94% Rotten Tomatoes score is your next must-watch

Calling all true-crime drama fans! A whistleblower thriller hailed as "truly phenomenal" has just landed on a free streaming service, and with a 94% Rotten Tomatoes score, it promises to be an unmissable watch. Reality, a 2023 film, tells the true story of security analyst Reality Winner (played by The White Lotus's Sydney Sweeney), who was accused of leaking state intelligence while working for the National Security Agency (NSA). The film, now streaming for free on Channel 4 until Saturday 4 October, was written and directed by Tina Satter, who originally adapted the story from her 2019 play, Is This A Room.

HELLO!'s Acting TV Editor Nicky Morris said: "Sydney Sweeney has a good track record for delivering compelling performances, and it's hard to take your eyes off her in this tense and strange whistleblower drama. If you love gripping true-story thrillers, this one is worth checking out." Read on to find out all you need to know about the movie, which first debuted to rave reviews at the 2023 Berlin International Film Festival.

© Lily Olsen/HBO Sydney Sweeney stars as Reality What to expect from Reality Based on real-life events, the film opens when two FBI agents, played by Josh Hamilton and Marchánt Davis, arrive at Reality Winner's (Sydney Sweeney) home in Augusta, Georgia. The official logline reads: "On June 3, 2017, 25-year-old former American intelligence specialist Reality Winner is confronted by FBI agents arriving at her home to question her suspected role in the mishandling of classified information.

© Lily Olsen/HBO Marchánt Davis and Josh Hamilton play two FBI agents "Based on true events, the film's dialogue is directly from the transcript of their tense and transfixing conversation." With a run-time of 1 hour 23 minutes, the film charts the course of the hour-long interrogation in an empty room, as the agents' questioning grows more intense.

© Lily Olsen/HBO Josh Hamilton, Sydney Sweeney and Marchánt Davis bring the tense film to life Who stars in Reality? Sydney Sweeney (Euphoria, The White Lotus, The Handmaid's Tale) leads the film with a gripping performance as Reality Winner. She stars alongside Josh Hamilton (The Walking Dead, 13 Reasons Why) as Agent Garrick and Marchánt Davis (The Day Shall Come) as Agent Taylor.



© Lily Olsen/HBO The film charts the real-life story Rounding out the cast are Benny Elledge (FBI: Most Wanted, The Blacklist, Chicago Fire) as Joe and John Way (Sweet Sunshine) as an FBI Agent.



© Lily Olsen Reality Rotten Tomatoes score With a 94% score on Rotten Tomatoes, it's safe to say Reality was a hit with critics. The Spectator called Sydney Sweeney's performance "truly phenomenal", adding: "She plays Winner's mounting dread and anxiety in a way that's so authentic it will possess you."