Where are the cast of Austin Powers now?

Mike has expressed interest in a fourth film

What started out as a sketch parody of British spy films he created on Saturday Night Live in the early ‘90s grew to be an instantly recognisable franchise with him as the frontman (or men). A veteran comedy actor who’d already adapted the Wayne’s World franchise from an SNL skit, Mike brought his seasoned acting chops to not only the role of Austin Powers, but also his arch-nemesis Dr. Evil. After starring as the duo in Austin Powers: International Man of Mystery (1997), Mike also appeared as the Scottish henchman Fat B****** in Austin Powers: The Spy Who Shagged Me (1999), and added a fourth character to the mix, eccentric Dutch villain Goldmember, in Austin Powers in Goldmember (2002).

Between the second and third films, Mike made his debut as the voice of loveable ogre Shrek in Shrek (2001) and its current three sequels, and played the titular character in the film adaptation of Dr. Seuss’ The Cat in the Hat (2003). After largely avoiding the Hollywood spotlight throughout the 2010s – though he returned as Wayne during SNL’s 40th Anniversary Special in 2015 – Mike made his much-anticipated return to the big screen with the Netflix miniseries The Pentaverate (2022), which he both created and starred in.

The actor is set to reprise his role as Shrek in the film’s long-awaited fifth instalment, which is scheduled to be released in 2027. Speaking of franchises returning with a new film, can we expect Austin Powers to return to our screens? “I would be surprised if it didn’t,” Mike told TooFab in 2024 – fingers crossed!