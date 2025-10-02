Where are the cast of Austin Powers now?

With cheeky British wit, outrageous characters, and plenty of over-the-top spy antics, the Austin Powers series remains an absolute cult classic decades after its debut. From Mike Myers’ iconic double act to the spy’s unforgettable crew of allies and adversaries, these films launched the careers of many talented actors.
In light of the films dropping on Netflix this week HELLO! takes a trip back in time to revisit the stars of the franchise, and see what they’re up to now…
Mike has expressed interest in a fourth film
Mike Myers as Austin Powers, Dr. Evil, Fat B******, Goldmember
What started out as a sketch parody of British spy films he created on Saturday Night Live in the early ‘90s grew to be an instantly recognisable franchise with him as the frontman (or men). A veteran comedy actor who’d already adapted the Wayne’s World franchise from an SNL skit, Mike brought his seasoned acting chops to not only the role of Austin Powers, but also his arch-nemesis Dr. Evil. After starring as the duo in Austin Powers: International Man of Mystery (1997), Mike also appeared as the Scottish henchman Fat B****** in Austin Powers: The Spy Who Shagged Me (1999), and added a fourth character to the mix, eccentric Dutch villain Goldmember, in Austin Powers in Goldmember (2002).
Between the second and third films, Mike made his debut as the voice of loveable ogre Shrek in Shrek (2001) and its current three sequels, and played the titular character in the film adaptation of Dr. Seuss’ The Cat in the Hat (2003). After largely avoiding the Hollywood spotlight throughout the 2010s – though he returned as Wayne during SNL’s 40th Anniversary Special in 2015 – Mike made his much-anticipated return to the big screen with the Netflix miniseries The Pentaverate (2022), which he both created and starred in.
The actor is set to reprise his role as Shrek in the film’s long-awaited fifth instalment, which is scheduled to be released in 2027. Speaking of franchises returning with a new film, can we expect Austin Powers to return to our screens? “I would be surprised if it didn’t,” Mike told TooFab in 2024 – fingers crossed!
Seth has won three Emmys for his behind-the-scenes work
Seth Green as Scott Evil
Seth Green starred in the first two Austin films as Scott Evil, the sarcastic and rebellious son of Dr. Evil, often serving as a humorous counterpoint to his father’s over-the-top villainy. The actor has already starred in the ABC sitcom Good & Evil (1991), and had a supporting role in the comedy film Radio Days (1987), making him well poised to match his on-screen father, Mike Myers’ humour in the franchise.
The same year International Man of Mystery was released, Seth gained further notoriety as Oz, the boyfriend of Willow (Alyson Hannigan) on Buffy the Vampire Slayer, and began voicing Chris Griffin in Family Guy in 1999, a role he’s held since the series’ inception. Seth also created, directed, wrote, and produced the adult animated sitcom Robot Chicken (2005–), which has earned him three Emmy Awards.
In addition to his long-running commitments, Seth has also voiced Howard the Duck in Guardians of the Galaxy (2014) and its two sequels, and recently appeared in the comedy-drama film Little Death (2024) alongside Friendsalum David Schwimmer. Speaking about the possibility of a new Austin Powers film, Seth told Observer in 2020: “If there was an idea, I would go back for it. It was so much fun just to hang out with that gang. I think any of us would do it.”
You can still catch Michael York starring in recent films
Michael York as Basil Exposition
A parody of “M” in the James Bond franchise, Basil Exposition is Austin’s boss at British Intelligence, a meta reference to his purpose of delivering key plot information to audiences. Actor Michael York, OBE’s straight-laced portrayal of the character, played with a quintessential British demeanour, was the perfect foil to Austin’s over-the-top character, and he went on to appear in all three films.
Michael had already enjoyed a successful acting career, notably appearing in films like Something for Everyone (1970), Cabaret (1972), and The Three Musketeers (1973) – the day after the release of Goldmember, he received his star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame, cementing both his decades-long acting success and huge popularity in Austin Powers. Speaking about the iconic franchise, Michael told Med City Beat: “I have been in little films like Austin Powers that really explode with creativity and success.”
While Michael is taking a well-earned step back from frequent acting, he recently had a voice role as Private Agent in the Jessica Chastain-led film Dreams (2025), and will lend his voice to the role of The Patriarch in the upcoming animated film The Crystal Planet alongside Vanessa Redgrave, who he last appeared with in the 1974 adaptation of Murder on the Orient Express.
Mindy frequently appears at Austin-themed fan conventions
Mindy Sterling as Frau Farbissina
A parody of the militant sidekicks often seen in spy films – with a particular nod to Rosa Klebb in James Bond’s From Russia with Love – Frau Farbissina is Dr. Evil’s screaming, scheming henchwoman and founder of the “militant wing” of the Salvation Army. Mindy Sterling’s hilariously intense performance graced our screens in all three Austin films, and the role helped gain her notoriety as a comedy actress, even earning her several indie award nominations for her work in The Spy Who Shagged Me.
Mindy went on to appear in the black comedy film Drop Dead Gorgeous (1999) alongside Kirsten Dunst, as well as the 2000s classic How the Grinch Stole Christmas. Also a successful voice-over actress, she voiced Morgana in Winx Club (2012) and provided additional vocals for several of the films in the Despicable Me franchise. Alongside her role as Frau, viewers may recognise her for her Emmy-nominated role in the web series Con Man opposite Alan Tudyk.
She’s currently still an active actress, and Austin fans rejoice – Mindy is a frequent face at many conventions and panels, where she talks about her time in the franchise and snaps pictures with fans. She recently shared this hilarious picture with fans on her Instagram, featuring none other than Scott Evil himself!
Robert described filming Austin Powers as a "wonderful experience"
Robert Wagner as Number 2
A veteran actor for three decades prior to the Austin Powers series – and resident ‘50s heartthrob – Robert Wagner appeared in the first two films as the older version of Number 2, Dr. Evil’s business-savvy second-in-command. Robert was already known for films like Prince Valiant (1954) and The Pink Panther (1963), but his work in the series brought his acting talent to a new generation.
While the actor continued appearing in films after Austin, he became more well known for his TV roles in popular shows like Two and a Half Men (2007–2008) and NCIS (2010–2019). During an appearance on The Queen Latifah Showin 2014, Robert revealed that the role of Number 2 was written specifically for him by Mike Myers after the two met on Saturday Night Live. “It hit my door and I read it and thought, ‘Oh, this is great,’” he said, adding that it was a “wonderful experience” appearing in the films.
Now 95, Robert is mostly retired from acting, having traded Hollywood for the slopes of Aspen, Colorado. Fans can follow his official Instagram page, where he shares regular updates and throwback pictures from his decades-long career as a film star.
From Powers to Pawnee - Rob remains a staple on screens
Rob Lowe as Young Number 2
A child star who went from strength to strength, Rob Lowe burst onto the film scene with his role as Sodapop Curtis in the classic ‘80s flick The Outsiders. After appearing as the slick television producer Benjamin Kane in Wayne’s World, he reunited with Mike Myers during The Spy Who Shagged Me, portraying the younger version of Robert Wagner’s role, Number 2. Rob appeared in flashback scenes in both the second and third instalments, detailing Dr. Evil’s origin story and the early days of the films’ villains.
Around the same time, Rob began appearing as Sam Seaborn on political drama The West Wing, which earned him both an Emmy nomination and two Golden Globes. Fans may also know him as the ultra-optimistic auditor Chris Traeger on Parks and Recreation (2010–2015), or for his starring role as Captain Owen Strand on the 9-1-1 spin-off series 9-1-1: Lone Star (2020–2025).
Rob is currently hosting the popular American game show The Floor (2024–), a trivia competition where contestants must conquer all the giant LED squares on the floor to win the grand prize. He also reunited with Mike Myers, Seth Green, and Mindy Sterling for the 2022 General Motors Super Bowl ad, which featured the cast reprising their Austin Powers roles; reflecting on the ad, Rob told Insider that he’s “almost starstruck when Mike is Dr. Evil”, adding “I just love being around him”.
Mike rewrote the script to feature Verne's character more
Verne Troyer as Mini-Me
After meeting with Mike Myers to discuss his upcoming acting role as Mini-Me in The Spy Who Shagged Me, Mike was so impressed with his performance that he rewrote the film’s script to give Verne Troyer's character more screen time and removed the character’s planned death. Verne then reprised his role as Dr. Evil’s clone in the third Austin film, and became an integral part of the popular series as well as the perfect comedic companion to Dr. Evil.
After gaining global recognition for his role, Verne was cast as Griphook in the first Harry Potter film, Harry Potter and the Philosopher’s Stone (2001). He also remained a close friend and collaborator with Mike Myers, reuniting with him for his romantic comedy The Love Boat (2008) alongside Jessica Alba and Justin Timberlake. In addition to further film roles in The Imaginarium of Doctor Parnassus (2009) and Keith Lemon: The Film (2012), Verne was a frequent reality TV star, appearing on Celebrity Big Brotherin 2009 and Celebrity Wife Swap in 2015.
Verne passed away in 2018 at age 49, with Mike remembering him on The Jimmy Kimmel Show as a “fantastic human being” who “brought so much love to people”, even sharing a hilarious memory of the first time he met former US President Barack Obama and former Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, who both asked him how Mini-Me was doing.
Elizabeth is currently starring in The Inheritance
Elizabeth Hurley as Vanessa Kensington
The sharp British secret agent who serves as both Austin’s partner and love interest, Vanessa Kensington's dynamic with Austin was integral to the first film’s charm and eventual cult classic status. Actress and model Elizabeth Hurley had previously starred as the titular character in the BBC miniseries Christabel (1988), and had her first role in a major film with Passenger 57 (1992), but International Man of Mystery (1997) garnered her both critical praise and worldwide recognition.
After a cameo appearance in the second film, fans were left wondering why she didn’t appear in Goldmember: while she was offered a role, Elizabeth was pregnant with her son at the time, and told Andy Cohen on Watch What Happens Live that she had to tell producers “‘Unless you shoot it literally next week, I don’t think I can shoot it’”. Elizabeth later starred opposite Brendan Fraser in Bedazzled (2000), and also portrayed businesswoman Diana Payne on the fifth season of Gossip Girl (2011). She also led the cast of the popular soap opera The Royals (2015–2018), playing Queen Helena across the show’s four seasons.
She is currently starring in Channel 4’s brand-new game show The Inheritance as the glamorous benefactor, The Deceased, with contestants competing to inherit her fortune. So, could we see Elizabeth in a potential fourth Austin film? “Mike is a genius. It would be wonderful to do something with him again,” she also told Andy Cohen, adding that she may have to wear “slightly different costumes”.
Could Heather be the next Bond Girl?
Heather Graham as Felicity Shagwell
While she only appeared in the second film, Felicity Shagwell became Austin’s new partner and love interest, a bold and glamorous ‘60s CIA agent who was a clear contrast to Vanessa Kensington. After her high-profile film role as Roller Girl in Paul Thomas Anderson’s Boogie Nights (1997), Heather Graham had already secured major roles in comedy films like Bowfinger (2009) before she joined the cast of The Spy Who Shagged Me.
Just like Bond girls, Austin’s ever-changing love interests were recast from film to film, meaning we didn’t get to see Heather in Goldmember, but the actress went on to appear as Dr. Molly Clock in the fourth season of the medical sitcom Scrubs (2004), and co-starred in the popular comedy film The Hangover (2009).
She’s continued to maintain a prominent acting career, appearing in the Netflix film Desperados (2020) opposite Anna Camp, and most recently starred in the Western action film Gunslingers (2025) alongside Nicholas Cage. While we may not be seeing Heather in a future (potential) Austin Powers film, she’s a popular internet fancast for the next Bond Girl; when asked by the New York Postabout the possibility of seeing her in an upcoming James Bond film as his notorious sidekick, she remarked that she would “absolutely love to do that”.