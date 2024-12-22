Demi Moore and Rob Lowe leave fans shocked with unchanged looks during heartwarming reunion — see then-and-now

Demi Moore and Rob Lowe just had the sweetest Brat Pack reunion!

A whopping four decades since the height of their Brat Pack days, and some months after the premiere of the documentary on the era, Brats, the St. Elmo's Fire co-stars delighted fans by getting together in Los Angeles.

And as the West Wing alum surprised fans to support the The Substance actress for a screening of the body horror film, they left fans marveling over just how little they have changed.

After Rob made a surprise appearance at a The Substance screening last week, Demi took to Instagram over the weekend to thank him for it.

The current Golden Globe nominee shared a photo of the two posing side-by-side; she was wearing a brown plaid blazer and skirt set paired with a coordinating cardigan, while Rob wore a gray striped t-shirt under a satin bomber jacket paired with black jeans.

Demi also shared a sweet video of her speaking to the audience and someone in the crowd asking what her favorite movie is, and her exclaiming "oh my God," when she realizes it was Rob.

"Be careful it better be the one I'm thinking of," he joked, as the two then said About Last Night in unison, calling out their 1986 romantic comedy also starring Elizabeth Perkins, Tim Kazurinsky, Megan Mullally and Jim Belushi, among others.

© Getty Demi and Rob reunited on December 14

Demi also included a throwback photo of the two hugging, and then wrote in her caption: "About Last (Saturday) Night with @roblowe. An '80s reunion to round out 2024."

© Getty The former co-stars in 1986

She added: "Thank you, Rob, for introducing our @trythesubstance screening! Grateful for the past, the present, and what's yet to come."

© Getty As Debbie and Danny in About Last Night

Fans and celebrity friends alike were then quick to take to the comments section under the post and gush over it, with their co-star Elizabeth writing: "Well… you know I love this," as Kyle Richards added: "Love this!" and Kylie Minogue also wrote: "aDORable!"

© Silver Screen Collection On the set of St. Elmo's Fire in 1985

Others followed suit with: "I've watched About Last Night countless times in the early 90s… still have on VHS and DVD. Love that movie!!" and: "I was obsessed with that movie. I can still quote it, and don't get me started on the soundtrack," as well as: "One of my favorite movies I have the DVD."

In About Last Night, Rob is Danny Martin and Demi is Debbie Sullivan. An adaptation of David Mamet's 1974 off-Broadway play Sexual Perversity in Chicago, the plot reads: "Danny and Bernie are a couple of single guys who live in the Windy City and struggle to balance their desire for sex with the possibility of love. When Danny meets cute Debbie at a bar the friends frequent in Chicago's luxurious Gold Coast, the two start a sexually charged courtship that leaves jangled nerves and questioned motives all around."