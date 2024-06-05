TriBeCa Film Festival 2024: what to expect, plus premieres featuring Demi Moore, Dakota Johnson, Liza Minnelli, and more

New York City's biggest film festival, the TriBeCa Film Festival, has officially kicked off for its summer 2024 season.

The annual festival is back again with a star-studded line-up of film premieres and talks, from June 5 through June 16, this time around with the long-awaited, previously delayed De Niro Con, a celebration of Robert De Niro's legacy in honor of his 80th birthday last year.

From movies featuring Demi Moore, Kyra Sedgwick, Rob Lowe, among others, and talks with Brooke Shields, Jon Bon Jovi, Christy Turlington, and more, catch up on what to expect from this year's festival, and stay tuned for HELLO!'s coverage.

The festival kicks off with Diane von Furstenberg: Woman in Charge

What's kicking off TriBeCa this year?

This Wednesday, TriBeCa begins with the premiere of legendary fashion designer Diane Von Furstenberg's documentary. The Belgium-born child of a Holocaust survivor, now 77, has left an indelible mark on not only the fashion industry but on New York City; along with her husband Barry Diller, she is to credit for the restoration of the High Line, as well as the more recently erected Little Island nearby.

Titled Diane von Furstenberg: Woman in Charge, the documentary was directed by Sharmeen Obaid-Chinoy and Trish Dalton, and along with a trajectory of DVF's impressive career, it features interviews with friends like Hillary Clinton, Oprah Winfrey, and Fran Lebowitz.

A documentary about the famed Brat Pack is also premiering

What else is premiering?

Among other notable premieres is the release of Brats, a documentary helmed by famed Brat Pack member Andrew McCarthy, who interviewed some of his fellow "brats" Emilio Estevez, Jon Cryer, Lea Thompson, Ally Sheedy, plus Rob and Demi about their conflicting feelings when in 1985, New York Magazine famously dubbed them the Brat Pack. The film premieres on Friday, June 7.

Other exciting releases are Daddio, starring Dakota Johnson and Sean Penn, Mastermind with sisters Dakota and Elle Fanning, Bad Shabbos with Kyra Sedgwick, LIZA: A Truly Terrific Absolutely True Story, a documentary about Liza Minnelli, and many more.

Legends De Niro, Scorsese, Minnelli, and Al Pacino in New York, 1981

What about De Niro Con?

De Niro Con is another huge draw for the festival this year. Initially slated for last fall, and then this past April, De Niro, a co-founder of TriBeCa, will finally be celebrated through his own wide-ranging line-up of film showings in his honor.

Some of his friends and former collaborators such as Martin Scorssese, Quentin Tarantino, Whoopi Goldberg, and Billy Crystal will help celebrate him, and among the events will be a career-spanning immersive experience with over 300 items primarily sourced from his personal archive, including rare images and videos, annotated scripts, costumes, research materials, and storyboards, per the TriBeCa website.

De Niro alongside good friend Goldberg, as well as former NYC mayor Michael Bloomberg, late activist Nelson Mandela, and actor Hugh Grant on opening night of the first ever TriBeCa Film Festival, 2002

Who started the TriBeCa Film Festival?

The festival was founded in 2002 by DeNiro, a native New Yorker, along with Jane Rosenthal and Craig Hatkoff. They did so in the wake of, and in response to, the 9/11 terrorist attacks in Lower Manhattan the year prior, in hopes of sparking a cultural and economic revitalization in the city.

Fun fact, among other countless contributions to his beloved city, De Niro is also in part credited for one of the most iconic odes to New York, the song "Theme from New York, New York," originally performed by Liza though more popularly by Frank Sinatra. The classic was written specifically as the theme title for Scorsese's 1977 film New York, New York, by John Kander and Fred Ebb, reportedly after De Niro wasn't satisfied with their first option.