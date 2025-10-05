SNL welcomed back fired comedians for farewell party before season 51 premiere

The comedians who departed Saturday Night Live last month got a proper farewell after all. Though far from unprecedented, Lorne Michaels had viewers of the long-running sketch comedy show both bewildered and angered over a wave of unexpected axings last month, which included the departures of new favorites Devon Walker, Michael Longfellow and Emil Wakim, as well as that of Heidi Gardner, who was with the show for eight seasons. Fellow longtime favorite Ego Nwodim has since also departed, and in their place, the show hired five new cast members.

On Saturday, October 3, Saturday Night Live returned for its 51st season — without some of its usuals, with its newcomers, along with Bad Bunny as host and Doja Cat as musical guest — but before, Punkie Johnson, who departed the show after season 49, threw a proper farewell party for those who wouldn't be appearing the following night on the show.

© Getty Images Emil, Devon and Michael all addressed their exit from the show

Season 50 departees Heidi, Devon, Michael, Emil as well as Please Don't Destroy's John Higgins were in attendance at the party, held at the Riff Raff Club in Times Square, as well as Chloe Troast and Molly Kearney, who left the season prior.

Chloe, speaking with People about the aftermath of her departure, said it has been "really hard" to adjust to life after SNL, and that "you don't get a cushion when you fall." Speaking about the support she has gotten from her family and friends, she added: "Even before the show, they were the ones that were a guiding light, and so then that's what I looked to after. And I feel like without that, I don't know where I would be one year out, to be honest."

Returning for season 51 were Weekend Update hosts Colin Jost and Michael Che, as well as Andrew Dismukes, Marcello Hernandez, James Austin Johnson, Sarah Sherman, Ashley Padilla and Jane Wickline, plus four new faces, Tommy Brennan, Jeremy Culhane, Kam Patterson and Veronika Slowikowska, and Ben Marshall, who was part of the now-disbanded Please Don't Destroy comedy troupe, has been promoted from writer to cast member.

© Mary Ellen Matthews/NBC via Gett The season 50 cast

Devon, Michael and Emil have all addressed their exits. Devon, in an Instagram post captioned "me and baby broke up," in part wrote: "Me and the show did three years together, and sometimes it was really cool. Sometimes it was toxic as hell. But we did what we made the most of what it was, even amidst all of the dysfunction. We made a [expletive] up lil family."

© Getty Punkie as SNL's 50th anniversary celebrations

Michael wrote on Instagram: "Will not be returning for a 4th season at SNL. Wish I was but, so it goes. It was the best three years of my life so far. I feel nothing but gratitude for the experience and everyone there. Lorne, you gave me the greatest job in the world and changed my life. You even put my mom on TV. Thank you doesn't begin to cover it, but thank you. I'll miss it all, but I'll miss the friends I made and seeing them everyday the most."

© WireImage Chloe in April

Last but certainly not least, Emil wrote: "I won't be returning to snl next year. It was a gut punch of a call to get but I'm so grateful for my time there," revealing he was celebrating a friend's birthday when he got the call. "Every time I scanned into the building I would think how insane it is to get to work there. It was the most terrifying, thrilling, and rewarding experience of my life and I will miss it dearly and all the brilliant people that work there that made it feel like a home. Thank [you] to Lorne for taking a chance on me and changing my life. I was so lucky to bring some of myself in there and say things I believed in and I'm excited for whatever chapter comes next. Here's to making more art without compromise."