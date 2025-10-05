SNL cast 2025: All the stars of Saturday Night Live season 51

Ashley Padilla and Jane Wickline are returning as Featured Players. Ashley joined the team in Season 50. Before she signed onto SNL, she was a member of the Groundlings Main Company for three years. Jane came to SNL already having millions of social media followers.

New Featured Players include Tommy Brennan, Jeremy Culhane, Ben Marshall, Kam Patterson, and Veronika Slowikowska. In 2023, Tommy was honored with being Just for Laughs' New Face of Comedy. Jeremy is an actor at the Upright Citizens Brigade Theatre. Ben has been writing for SNL since season 47 and now he's joining as a comedian. Kam will be featured in the movie 72 Hours this year alongside Kevin Hart, Teyana Taylor and Ben Marshall. Veronika has gone viral multiple times on social media thanks to her over one million followers.