SNL cast 2025: All the stars of Saturday Night Live season 51

After a daunting time, full of cast departures and changes at Saturday Night Live, the hit show has finalized its comedians for season 51. While some favorites have departed which upset many loyal fans of the show, there are also five new cast members who have signed onto the iconic show. Some returning favorites include Chloe Fineman, Marcello Hernandez, Kenan Thompson and Bowen Yang. Find out all about the comedians who are making their mark this season in Studio 8H.
Chloe Fineman
Chloe began her comedic journey on Instagram which got her noticed before she made the big leagues at SNL during season 45. Besides being a regular on the show, she also made appearances in Big Mouth, Twisted Metal, Laid, Freakier Friday, and Summer of 69.
Marcello Hernandez
Although Marcello Hernandez may be his real name, he goes by Domingo on SNL. He got his start on the show during season 48 and has become a favorite. He's a regular on sketches like the "Weekend Update," and he's also played another character and himself in the sketch for "The Couple You Can't Believe Are Together."
Colin Jost
Colin got his start as a staff writer at SNL in 2005. In 2014, he became a cast member and went on to entertain viewers during the "Weekend Update" segments. His comedic career has taken off as he received five Writers Guild Awards and two Peabody Awards, but it doesn't stop there. Thanks to his superb writing, he was nominated for 18 Emmys. This year he won two Emmys for his producing and writing for SNL50: The Anniversary Special. He also wrote a book titled, A Very Punchable Face.
Kenan Thompson
Kenan isn't new to the world of entertainment. He got his start as a child actor, became a star thanks to Kenan and Kel, and was nominated for six Emmys. Season 51 will be his 23rd season, which makes him the longest-running cast member of all time.
Bowen Yang
Bowen joined the franchise as a writer during season 44, and the following season he joined as a cast member. His career has evolved past SNL. He has gone on to partake in the Wicked franchise, and he also launched a podcast called Las Culturistas alongside Matt Rogers. Bowen got nominated for four Emmys for his acting and one Emmy for his writing.
Michael Che
Michael was a writer for SNL since 2013, however in 2014, he took on the "Weekend Update" with Colin and the rest was history. The duo are the longest-running anchors of the comedic sketch. Michael alongside Colin is one of the show's head writers. He has been nominated for eight Emmys for his writing, and he won two for producing and writing for SNL50: The Anniversary Special.
Mikey Day
Mikey got his start as a writer at SNL during season 39. In 2016, he became a cast member. He's made his mark on the show for his impressive comedic chops during his sketches in "Beavis and Butt-Head" and "A Guy Who Just Walked into a Spiderweb on Trump's Tariffs." Alongside Streeter Seidell, he wrote for Grouch, HBO Mario Kart Trailer and Haunted Elevator.
Andrew Dismukes
Andrew became an SNL comedian in 2020 after serving as a writer since 2017. Besides acting on the hit show, he also partook in Improv with My Friends from Work at the Upright Citizens Brigade Theatre.
James Austin Johnson
James went viral thanks to his hilarious impersonation of Donald Trump, which led him to become a Featured Player during season 47. He has gone on to impersonate Joe Biden, Lindsey Graham, Bill Walton and Bob Dylan on the show.
Sarah Sherman
Sarah's stage name used to be Sarah Squirm before she got brought on during season 47. Out of all her sketches, she mostly enjoys roasting Colin as he portrays an anchor.
Who are the returning Featured Players and new Featured Players?
Ashley Padilla and Jane Wickline are returning as Featured Players. Ashley joined the team in Season 50. Before she signed onto SNL, she was a member of the Groundlings Main Company for three years. Jane came to SNL already having millions of social media followers.
New Featured Players include Tommy Brennan, Jeremy Culhane, Ben Marshall, Kam Patterson, and Veronika Slowikowska. In 2023, Tommy was honored with being Just for Laughs' New Face of Comedy. Jeremy is an actor at the Upright Citizens Brigade Theatre. Ben has been writing for SNL since season 47 and now he's joining as a comedian. Kam will be featured in the movie 72 Hours this year alongside Kevin Hart, Teyana Taylor and Ben Marshall. Veronika has gone viral multiple times on social media thanks to her over one million followers.