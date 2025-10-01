Chicago Fire EP teases the changes new cast member is bringing ahead of season 14 premiere

Chicago Fire creators are ready to spice things up for season 14, and they are doing so with the help of a new cast member. The show, starring Taylor Kinney, Miranda Rae Mayo, Jesse Spencer, Kara Killmer, and David Eigenberg, among others, has been on the air since 2012, and returns to NBC for its 14th season on Wednesday, October 1. When it returns to our TV screens, fans will get to meet new cast member Brandon Larracuente's character Sal Vásquez, who executive producer Andrea Newman says serves as a catalyst for change, and maybe some drama, at Firehouse 51.

Speaking with TVLine ahead of season 14's premiere, Andrea first shared: "I think his relationship with his lieutenant, [Stella] Kidd, in particular, is really fun," referring to Miranda's character, however "fun" doesn't necessarily mean easy here. "He's kind of a rebel, he's kind of a bad boy coming in," the EP further explained, and revealed of Brandon's character: "He's had a lot of problems with authority, personally and professionally."

© Getty Brandon is joining as the "bad boy" of Firehouse 51

"We'll come to see that [Stella] might just be the person who can manage [Vásquez] and keep him employed in the CFD and bring all of his best qualities to the front and try not to kill him — and have him kill her! — in the meantime," Andrea added.

Recommended video You may also like WATCH: Firehouse 51 defends Ritter

As for what actually brought Sal to Firehouse 51, Andrea teased: "There is a mystery as to why, when all of this is going on and all these layoffs are happening and brownouts and new policies happening in the city, why is this guy being moved, not only to a new position, but to what's known as the best firehouse in the city? How did that happen? And why did that happen?," noting that those questions will be answered throughout the first couple of episodes.

Brandon's casting came following the departure of Chicago Fire regulars Daniel Kyri and Jake Lockett, and after his show On Call, another Dick Wolf series which starred Pretty Little Liars alum Troian Bellissario and Full House star Lori Loughlin, was cancelled by Prime Video in May after just one season comprised of eight episodes.

© Getty The actor's character is Sal Vásquez

Recently speaking with NBC Insider, he revealed that one of his best memories so far since becoming a Chicago Fire star has been the cast dinner that David, who stars as Chris Herrmann, included him in. "Everyone's been great," he first said.

© Getty David hosted a cast dinner ahead of the season 14 premiere

"It's been nice, so before we shot anything, David and his wife set up a big cast dinner," he shared, adding how "what was really nice was it wasn't just the current cast, there were some cast members from previous seasons and stuff. So it was nice to see how well these people got along."

© Getty Miranda as Stella Kidd and Taylor as Kelly Severide on Chicago Fire season 13

"It's a good time on set. I mean, it definitely feels like a family, and it's always tough when you're joining a show that has built a core," he continued, adding: "The core is now going on for 13 years, but they keep it light on set. But at the same time, they respect the work. And when it comes time to work, they show up prepared and whatnot. So I couldn't ask for anything else. But it's just a good time, I mean every single day."