Thomas Skinner breaks silence after Strictly elimination

Thomas Skinner has broken his social media silence after becoming the first celebrity contestant to be eliminated from this year's series of Strictly Come Dancing. The businessman and social media personality went up against Chris Robshaw and Nadiya Bychkova in the dance-off during the first Results Show of the season. While Thomas and his dance partner, Amy Dowden, gave it their all with their Salsa performance, Chris and Nadiya's Viennese Waltz ultimately won over the judges, with all four deciding to save the latter couple.

© BBC/Guy Levy Thomas Skinner and Amy Dowden became the first couple to leave the show

Taking to social media after the result, Thomas praised his dance partner and said he was "gutted" for her. He penned (via The Mirror): "Amy Dowden is one of the most amazing persons I've ever met. I loved every single second dancing with her. She is an absolutely wonderful person inside and out. She didn't deserve to be out first, I'm so gutted for her that we went so early in the competition. I know dancing means the absolute world to her. Keep on shinning, Amy. Sorry our Strictly journey was so short. But you keep on shinning girl. You deserve the world. Bosh."

On Monday morning, Thomas shared his appreciation for the support he'd received from fans online. "Back in the van for me this morning, it's another busy one. Hope you all had a wonderful weekend," he penned. "I'm catching up on my messages & emails this morning, so will be getting back to everyone who needs a new mattress. Also want to say a massive thank you to all the lovely messages of support I've had."

The former Apprentice star continued: "It means the world! I know I was rubbish at dancing, but it was so much fun. But back to reality. You are ten times stronger than you can ever imagine… so don't give up!! Keep on moving forward! Let's go smash it today. New week, new day, new start. Don’t go home until you’re proud. Bosh."

Thomas' Strictly exit

During Sunday's results show, judges Shirley Ballas, Anton Du Beke and Craig Revel Horwood all chose to save Chris and Nadiya, meaning that Thomas and Amy won the majority vote and would be leaving the competition. Meanwhile, Motsi Mabuse, who was the judge with the deciding vote, said that she would also have chosen to save Chris and Nadiya.

© BBC/Guy Levy Thomas and Amy went up against Chris Robshaw & Nadiya Bychkova in the dance-off

When ask by host Tess Daly about his experience on the show, Thomas said he "loved it". "I've never danced before and my stay was short, but Amy's amazing," he said. "It's been great fun and I've enjoyed it. I can't really dance that well but I’ve had fun! Thank you, Amy - sorry that we haven't done too good, 'cause you're a different class."

© CREDIT LINE:BBC/Ray Burmiston Thomas praised Amy as "amazing"

Meanwhile, Amy said she'd "made a new friend for life" in Thomas, who she described as "adorable". "There is a Ballroom boy in there, so I'm a bit gutted he didn't get to do the Ballroom, but the last three years as you know have been quite difficult for me," she said. "I lost all confidence as a dancer - but walking into the room with you with a massive smile and a laugh, you brought me back and, honestly, thank you."