Strictly Come Dancing axes first contestant of 2025 – and the judges were all in agreement

Thomas Skinner is the first celebrity to be voted off of Strictly Come Dancing 2025 after a unanimous vote from the judges. After finding himself in the bottom two of the first Strictly results show, the Apprentice star and TV personality went head-to-head with rugby star Chris Robshaw in Sunday's tense dance-off. Thomas, alongside his professional partner Amy Dowden, reprised their salsa to 'Bonkers' by Dizzee Rascal and Armand van Helden in a bid to stay in the competition. Meanwhile, Chris and his partner Nadiya returned with their Viennese waltz to 'Die With A Smile' by Lady Gaga and Bruno Mars.
Thomas and Chris went head-to-head
The judges' scores from this week were combined with those from the first live show, which had no public vote, and then added to Saturday night's viewer votes to determine the two lowest-scoring couples. After their performances, the judges unanimously voted to save Chris and Nadiya. Head Judge Shirley Ballas led the decision, with Anton Du Beke and Craig Revel Horwood in agreement. While Motsi Mabuse wasn't required to cast the deciding vote, she confirmed she would also have saved Chris and Nadiya.
The pair did a salsa to Bonkers by Dizzee Rascal and Armand Van Helden
Reflecting on a short journey
Reflecting on his short-but-sweet journey on Strictly, Thomas told host Tess Daly: "I've loved it. I've never danced before and my stay was short, but Amy's amazing. It's been great fun and I've enjoyed it. I can't really dance that well but I've had fun! Thank you, Amy – sorry that we haven't done too good, 'cause you're a different class."
Amy thanked Thomas for being such a great partner
Amy Dowden's reaction
Professional dancer Amy, who was forced to withdraw from the 2023 series following her cancer diagnosis, praised her partner: "I've got to know the real Tom, and he is adorable. He's looked after me. We've laughed so much. We've worked so hard and a glitterball would have been amazing, but what I've learnt in the last few years is happiness, health, and being alive is more important than anything."
She continued: "I've made a new friend for life and I wouldn't change a thing. There is a Ballroom boy in there, so I'm a bit gutted he didn't get to do the Ballroom, but the last three years, as you know, have been quite difficult for me. I lost all confidence as a dancer - but walking into the room with you with a massive smile and a laugh, you brought me back and, honestly, thank you."
Zara Larrson, with Michelle Tsiakkas & Carlos Gu
The first Strictly results show
As ever, the first Sunday results show went off with a bang. The professional dancers opened with a magical routine to Alex Warren's 'Ordinary', led by Jowita Przystał and Nikita Kuzmin, before pop sensation Zara Larsson took to the stage with her latest track, accompanied by Michelle Tsiakkas and Carlos Gu.
This marked the first results show of season 23, after last week's was postponed due to Danny Dyer's early exit – which led to Amber Davies stepping in at the last minute.
With Thomas's departure, the remaining 14 couples will return for Movie Week on Saturday 11 October at 6:05pm – so don't forget to tune into our live blog to get all the latest updates as they happen. The line-up of songs and dances is yet to be announced – but expect plenty of sparkle.
The contestants said goodbye to Thomas and Amy
Who's at the top of the Strictly leaderboard?
It was a night to remember for Amber Davies, as not only did she shine under the Strictly spotlights for the second time, but she also celebrated her 29th birthday – and finished at the very top of the leaderboard with a combined score of 56.
Meanwhile, Doctor Who actress Alex Kingston and Johannes Radebe impressed during Saturday's live show, topping the night with 31 points. We can't wait to see what the remaining contestants bring to Movie Week!