Strictly Come Dancing axes first contestant of 2025 – and the judges were all in agreement

Amy thanked Thomas for being such a great partner

Professional dancer Amy, who was forced to withdraw from the 2023 series following her cancer diagnosis, praised her partner: "I've got to know the real Tom, and he is adorable. He's looked after me. We've laughed so much. We've worked so hard and a glitterball would have been amazing, but what I've learnt in the last few years is happiness, health, and being alive is more important than anything."

She continued: "I've made a new friend for life and I wouldn't change a thing. There is a Ballroom boy in there, so I'm a bit gutted he didn't get to do the Ballroom, but the last three years, as you know, have been quite difficult for me. I lost all confidence as a dancer - but walking into the room with you with a massive smile and a laugh, you brought me back and, honestly, thank you."