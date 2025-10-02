Strictly 2025: Week 2 songs and dances revealed – from an '80s classic to an Ed Sheeran hit

Strictly returns for its second instalment this week – and what a show we have in store! While week one skipped an elimination following Dani Dyer’s early departure, this week will see Amber Davies take to the ballroom for the first time. The scores and leaderboard from the launch show have also been carried over. The official Strictly account has now revealed what the stars will be dancing to – and we can't wait to see them take to the dancefloor! From a Cha Cha Cha to KC & The Sunshine Band to a Charleston set to Meghan Trainor, read on for all the songs and dances in store for this week’s couples…

1/ 15 © CREDIT LINE:BBC/Ray Burmiston Karen Carney Currently sitting at the top of the leaderboard, Karen Carney and Carlos Gu will be hoping to keep their crown with a fiery Tango to Training Season by Dua Lipa – and if last week was anything to go by, this could be another showstopper.

2/ 15 © CREDIT LINE:BBC/Ray Burmiston Vicky Pattison Vicky Pattison and Kai Widdrington are set to bring elegance to the ballroom with a Foxtrot to Rein Me In by Sam Fender and Olivia Dean.

3/ 15 © CREDIT LINE:BBC/Ray Burmiston Alex Kingston After a confident debut, Alex Kingston and Johannes Radebe are turning up the party vibes with a Samba to La Bamba by Connie Francis – expect plenty of hip action and big smiles from this lively duo.

4/ 15 © CREDIT LINE:BBC/Ray Burmiston Chris Robshaw Rugby star Chris Robshaw and Nadiya Bychkova will be going romantic with a Viennese Waltz to Die With A Smile by Lady Gaga and Bruno Mars.

5/ 15 © CREDIT LINE:BBC/Ray Burmiston Ellie Goldstein Ellie Goldstein and Vito Coppola are set to melt hearts with a dreamy Waltz to Your Song by Ellie Goulding.



6/ 15 © CREDIT LINE:BBC/Ray Burmiston Jimmy Floyd Hasselbaink Adding a bit of cheeky energy, Jimmy Floyd Hasselbaink and Lauren Oakley will be taking on a Cha Cha Cha to I Heard It Through The Grapevine by Santa Esmeralda – a routine that promises plenty of fun and footwork from the ex-footballer.

7/ 15 © CREDIT LINE:BBC/Ray Burmiston La Voix Always one for the drama, La Voix and Aljaž Škorjanec will deliver a passionate Tango to Objection (Tango) by Shakira – I'm particularly excited for this one!

8/ 15 © CREDIT LINE:BBC/Ray Burmiston Ross King Hoping to redeem themselves from the bottom of the leaderboard, Ross King and Jowita Przystal are going heartfelt with a Waltz to Sunshine on Leith by The Proclaimers, which feels like a perfect fit for the Scottish broadcaster.

9/ 15 © CREDIT LINE:BBC/Ray Burmiston Stefan Dennis Bound to be a crowd-pleaser, soap icon Stefan Dennis and Dianne Buswell will be ramping up the party atmosphere with a Cha Cha Cha to '80s hit Give It Up by KC & The Sunshine Band.

10/ 15 © CREDIT LINE:BBC/Ray Burmiston Lewis Cope Lewis Cope and Katya Jones are going dramatic with a Viennese Waltz to Lose Control by Teddy Swims.



11/ 15 © CREDIT LINE:BBC/Ray Burmiston George Clarke Social media star George Clarke and Alexis Warr are tackling the Paso Doble to Game of Survival by Ruelle.

12/ 15 © CREDIT LINE:BBC/Ray Burmiston Thomas Skinner Always up for fun, Thomas Skinner and Amy Dowden try their hands at a Salsa to Bonkers by Dizzee Rascal and Armand Van Helde.

13/ 15 © CREDIT LINE:BBC/Ray Burmiston Harry Aikines-Aryeetey Harry Aikines-Aryeetey and Karen Hauer are going full-throttle with a Quickstep to Everybody Needs Somebody To Love by The Blues Brothers – and if Harry can keep up with the pace, this could be electric.

14/ 15 © CREDIT LINE:BBC/Ray Burmiston Balvinder Sopal EastEnders star Balvinder Sopal and Julian Caillon are set for a quirky Charleston to Been Like This by Meghan Trainor and T-Pain.

