Loved Monster: The Ed Gein Story? Here's everything you need to know about the next instalment

Are you one of the many people who tuned into Netflix's Monster: The Ed Gein Story over the weekend? The true-crime drama, the third instalment in Ryan Murphy and Ian Brennan's hit anthology, has already climbed to number one in 62 countries, with viewers bingeing multiple episodes in one sitting. But as always, Netflix is one step ahead. The streamer has lined up another chilling chapter – and this time, it will focus on its first female "monster". If you've already raced through The Ed Gein Story and want to know what's next, here's everything we know about season four, which is expected to be titled Monster: The Lizzie Borden Story.

Following Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story and Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story, Monster: The Ed Gein Story genuinely shocked me to my core – and it's certainly not for the faint-hearted! The third instalment takes "gripping" to another level, and while I can't say it's a particularly nice watch, it does have you hooked from start to finish – even if it's with your hands over your eyes… I'm intrigued to see what creators Ryan Murphy and Ian Brennan do with Lizzie Borden's captivating tale.

© COURTESY OF NETFLIX Laurie Metcalf and Charlie Hunnam star in Monster: The Ed Gein Story

What is Netflix's next Monster series about?

Season four will spotlight the infamous case of Lizzie Borden, who was tried – and later acquitted – of the brutal 1892 axe murders of her father and stepmother. Despite the not-guilty verdict, Lizzie was shunned by her community and lived out her life as a social pariah until her death in 1927 at the age of 66.

© Bettmann Archive In June 1893 Lizzie Borden stood trial, and was later acquitted, for killing her father and stepmother with an axe

The case remains one of history's most enduring mysteries, inspiring countless works of pop culture: from eerie nursery rhymes to stage plays, books, TV dramas and films such as The Legend of Lizzie Borden (1975) and Lizzie Borden Took an Ax (2014). Most recently, Lizzie (2018) retold the story, starring Chloë Sevigny (who also appeared in Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story) and Kristen Stewart.

WATCH: The trailer for Monster: The Ed Gein Story

Who will star in Monster season 4?

Stepping into Charlie Hunnam's shoes as the next leading star is Ella Beatty, who reunites with Ryan Murphy after working with the showruner on Feud: Capote vs. The Swans. Joining Ella in the next series are Vicky Krieps (Monster: The Ed Gein Story,Phantom Thread, Corsage) as the Bordens' live-in maid, Bridget Sullivan, and Rebecca Hall (Christine, Passing) as Lizzie's stepmother, Abby Borden.

Rounding out the cast are Billie Lourd (American Horror Story, The Last Showgirl), who will play Lizzie's older sister Emma, and Jessica Barden (The End of the F***ing World, Dune: Prophecy), who is Lizzie's actress friend, Nance O'Neill.

© Variety via Getty Images Ella Beatty will bring Lizzie to life

When is the next season of Monster out?

Production is currently underway, with Max Winkler (Monster: The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story, Grotesquerie) directing the opening episode. Netflix has yet to announce an official release date.