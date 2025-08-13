5 upcoming Netflix true crime shows you absolutely need to watch in 2025

From the producers of true-crime hits Don’t F**k with Cats, The Tinder Swindler and the Trainwreck series, The Truth About Jussie Smollett? follows the "shocking" true story of an infamous hoax case that some now say is true.

HELLO!'s Acting TV Editor Nicky Morris can't wait for this one. She said: "I'm a sucker for a good true crime documentary and I have to say, I'm particularly excited to watch The Truth About Jussie Smollett?.

I've got high hopes for the film, purely because it comes from the producers from Don't [Expletive] with Cats, which was easily one of the most disturbing documentary shows I've ever watched and kept me absolutely glued throughout."

In 2019, American actor and singer Jussie Smollett (known for his role in Empire) made headlines when he claimed to have been a victim of a racially motivated hate crime.

The shocking case became complicated when investigators alleged the attack was staged with two acquaintances, leading to a legal battle and a short prison sentence that was later overturned.

Jussie has since maintained his innocence and returned to the film industry.

This new 90-minute documentary features Jussie sharing his side of the story, alongside interviews with police, lawyers, journalists and investigators who say they have uncovered new evidence about the case.