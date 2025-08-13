5 upcoming Netflix true crime shows you absolutely need to watch in 2025

True crime has never been more popular – and it's no longer just confined to our TV screens.
From binge-worthy Netflix series to chart-topping podcasts, viral YouTube investigations and entire broadcast channels dedicated to the genre, audiences can't seem to get enough of real-life mysteries, shocking crimes and the hunt for justice.
If you've already made your way through Netflix's extensive roster and are looking for your next obsession, here are five must-watch true crime shows hitting Netflix in 2025 to add to your watchlist.
Thank us later…
The Echoes of Survivors: Inside Korea’s Tragedies – 15 August
Starting on the other side of the world, this documentary series uncovers the "harrowing" stories of those who survived Korea's "gloomistest" chapters.
The second season in the series, after 2023's In the Name of God: A Holy Betrayal, The Echoes of Survivors promises to unveil "long-hidden truths" by shedding light on the survivors of some of Korea's most devastating tragedies.
Building on the investigations from the first season through interviews and rare archival footage, the series returns to the JMS case with fresh testimony and deeper context, while also shedding light on three other tragedies that have left lasting marks on the nation's memory.
The Truth About Jussie Smollett? – 22 August
From the producers of true-crime hits Don’t F**k with Cats, The Tinder Swindler and the Trainwreck series, The Truth About Jussie Smollett? follows the "shocking" true story of an infamous hoax case that some now say is true.
HELLO!'s Acting TV Editor Nicky Morris can't wait for this one. She said: "I'm a sucker for a good true crime documentary and I have to say, I'm particularly excited to watch The Truth About Jussie Smollett?.
I've got high hopes for the film, purely because it comes from the producers from Don't [Expletive] with Cats, which was easily one of the most disturbing documentary shows I've ever watched and kept me absolutely glued throughout."
In 2019, American actor and singer Jussie Smollett (known for his role in Empire) made headlines when he claimed to have been a victim of a racially motivated hate crime.
The shocking case became complicated when investigators alleged the attack was staged with two acquaintances, leading to a legal battle and a short prison sentence that was later overturned.
Jussie has since maintained his innocence and returned to the film industry.
This new 90-minute documentary features Jussie sharing his side of the story, alongside interviews with police, lawyers, journalists and investigators who say they have uncovered new evidence about the case.
Unknown Number: The High School Catfish – 29 August
In this "harrowing" documentary, the true story of a cyberbullying campaign with a chilling twist begins with a single text from an unknown number.
What follows is the relentless harassment of a teenage couple by an anonymous sender.
As the police investigate a case that stretches over months, they uncover a secret that upends everything they thought they knew.
Directed by Skye Borgman, the creator of Netflix's Girl in the Picture and Abducted in Plain Sight, this documentary promises a twisty, gripping ride from start to finish.
Love Con Revenge – 5 September
A series that promises to unveil the dark world of romance fraud, Love Con Revenge follows Cecilie Fjellhøy – whose famous fraud case was featured in the viral documentary The Tinder Swindler – as she helps victims reclaim their lives.
As a former fraud victim herself, Cecilie partners with private investigator Brianne Joseph to dive into real schemes used by love scammers.
By uncovering these con artists, who use fake personas to gain someone's trust in order to steal their money, the duo help victims take back control.
"Since The Tinder Swindler, I’ve heard from people all over the world who’ve been targeted by criminals hiding behind love.
"Love Con Revenge is a way for me to use what I’ve learned to help others heal, reclaim their voices, their power and their lives," Cecilie told Netflix's Tudum.
The Monster of Florence – 22 October
This four-episode series follows the case of Il Mostro di Firenze: Italy's first serial killer who managed to evade detection for years during the 1970s and 80s.
After "17 years of terror" and dubbed one of the longest and most complex Italian investigations in history, the crime series focuses on the potential suspects or "monsters" in the investigation, which is still ongoing to this day.
"In a story where there have been many possible monsters, over time and investigations, our story focuses on them, the possible monsters, from their point of view," reads the synopsis. "Because the monster, in the end, could be anyone."