Unknown Number: The High School Catfish – all your burning questions answered

Netflix releases countless true-crime documentaries every month, but Unknown Number: The High School Catfish is a standout that has truly shocked viewers. Released on 29 August, the feature-length documentary followed the astonishing harassment of Lauryn and Owen, two teenagers who were just 13 when they first received an ominous message from an unknown number. After a year-long break, the pair began receiving more and more messages, which grew darker and more crude by the day. After 15 months of harassment, an investigation by the County Sheriff – later joined by an FBI liaison – revealed that Lauryn's mother, Kendra Licari, had been behind the messages all along.

HELLO!'s Acting TV Editor Nicky Morris said of the film: "I'm a sucker for a true crime documentary, and Netflix's latest offering sounds like a binge-watch waiting to happen. There's something so intriguing about a catfishing story, especially when it involves the FBI, shocking secrets and a crazy twist. Sign me up."

Kendra, now 45, pled guilty in late 2022 and was sentenced in 2023 to two counts of stalking a minor. She was released in August 2024. If you want to find out where she is now, read our summary here. But if, like us, you're still pondering the questions the film left unanswered, here's everything you need to know…

© Courtesy of Netflix Kendra was charged with two counts of stalking a minor Why did Kendra Licari send the messages to Lauryn and Owen? Kendra never gives a clear reason for why she targeted her daughter and Owen. She alludes to a sexual assault she experienced at Lauryn's age, which some believe may have driven her to keep her daughter close. Some observers in the documentary suggest that Kendra's behaviour resembled a form of Munchausen syndrome by proxy, creating a reason for Lauryn to depend on her. However, the film's director Skye Borgman said: "To give it any sort of medical foundation is a little bit problematic… "But I think that there are elements about Munchausen by proxy – about harming someone to keep them close – that definitely existed."

WATCH: Unknown Number: The High School Catfish Trailer

© Courtesy of Netflix Owen graduated high school in 2025 and was named senior homecoming king Why Owen has cut ties with ex-girlfriend Lauryn After the ordeal, Owen became wary of the Licari family. In the film he admits: "I was mad at Lauryn. I don't think I will talk to her in the future." Recently, Owen admitted he found the whole thing "super confusing", and has tried to move on from his life. He told The Cut he was still in the dark about the motivation behind Kendra's actions. "It's crazy how having a phone could become the worst thing that happened to me," Owen said. "Crazy that someone that close could do something like that."

© Courtesy of Netflix Owen's mother, Jill, noticed Kendra's unusual behaviour Was Kendra obsessed with Owen? Although the texts targeted both teenagers, many fixated on Lauryn's relationship with Owen – even suggesting that Owen's attention was elsewhere. One message read: "It is obvious he wants me, his attention is constantly on me." In the film, school officials and Owen's own mother, Jill, point out that even after the breakup, Kendra continued to attend Owen's sporting events and inquired about his love life in detail – suggesting signs that she has an unusual interest in him.

© Courtesy of Netflix Kendra didn't reveal her motivations for texting Owen after his breakup with Lauryn The fixation carried on when Owen started dating someone new in another town, though Kendra never explained why she also targeted his new girlfriend. If she wanted Lauryn close, why would she keep an interest in Owen after they broke up? This is one particular question that remains unanswered – for now.

