Watch: Netflix's psychological thriller based on bestseller already hailed a 'masterpiece' by viewers

Netflix's upcoming psychological thriller, Ballad of a Small Player, has already been hailed a "masterpiece" by viewers who tuned in to watch the new trailer. Based on Lawrence Osborne's novel of the same name, the movie follows Lord Doyle, a high-stakes gambler – played by the wonderful Colin Farrell – attempting to evade private investigator Cynthia Blithe (Tilda Swinton) by keeping a low profile in Macau, China. Spending his time on the casino floors, Lord Doyle drinks and gambles what little money he has left, drowning under his rising debts until he's offered a lifeline by a mysterious casino employee, Dao Ming (Fala Chen), who has secrets of her own…

Fans react to the trailer

Netflix viewers were quick to share their excitement for the film, which premiered at the Telluride Film Festival on 29 August and is set to hit UK cinemas on 17 October.

"This is a masterpiece," one person said, while another added: "This looks incredible. Stunning visuals and cinematography and Colin Farrell is fantastic!" A third person penned: "The teaser has me hooked! Tilda Swinton as a private investigator is everything I never knew I needed."