'Edge-of-your-seat' 4-part drama is your next Netflix binge

Netflix users, listen up! The gripping four-part drama, The Teacher, is coming to the streaming platform this October – and it could just be your next TV binge. The series stars Sheridan Smith as secondary school teacher Jenna Garvey, who is accused of sleeping with one of her students but has no memory of the night in question. As she attempts to prove her innocence, a dark event in Jenna's past comes back to haunt her.

You know you're in for a compelling watch when Sheridan Smith is on the screen. The actress has racked up an impressive list of drama credits over the years, from Four Lives and Mrs Biggs, to her latest role in ITV's true story series, I Fought the Law. As always, Sheridan delivers a strong performance as teacher Jenna in this twisty drama. Keep reading to find out more.

© Channel 5 Sheridan Smith stars in The Teacher

What is The Teacher about?

The series follows Jenna, a school English teacher who tries to prove her innocence when she's accused of having sex with 15-year-old student Kyle. A synopsis reads: "With no memory of the night in question, Jenna's only hope of redemption lies in uncovering the truth about a dark event in her past that returns to haunt her."

The series comes to Netflix on October 14

Speaking about her character in a previous interview with RadioTimes.com, Sheridan said: "I think she is a bit naïve. She's on a mission to save working-class kids because that's where her mum comes from, and she really hates the fact that privileged kids can get further in life. She tries to be a mate to her students, which is her undoing in the end. There are teacher-student boundaries and she has maybe let that slip."

WATCH: The Teacher season 2 aired last year - have you seen it?

What have viewers said about the show?

Following its 2022 release, viewers hailed the show as "excellent" and "gripping" on social media, with many praising Sheridan's portrayal of Jenna. One person wrote: "#TheTeacher so edge of your seat stuff," while another added: "#TheTeacher is brilliant! Sheridan Smith is so talented!"

Who stars in The Teacher?

Sheridan Smith (Cilla, Mrs Biggs) leads the cast as Jenna. She stars opposite Samuel Bottomley (Ackley Bridge, Coldwater), who plays Kyle Hope, while Emmerdale's Kelvin Fletcher, Small Axe's Cecilia Noble and Finding Alice's Sharon Rooney play Jenna's colleagues, Jack, Pauline and Nina.

© Photo: Channel 5 Sheridan Smith stars as secondary school teacher Jenna Garvey, who is accused of sleeping with one of her students

Meanwhile, David Fleeshman (Emmerdale, All Creatures Great and Small) portrays Jenna's dad Roger, while Ian Puleston-Davies (Pennyworth, Coronation Street) plays Pauline's partner Brian. Other cast members include Tillie Amartey (Almost Never), Karen Bryson (Matchmakers, Safe), Karen Henthorn (Viewpoint, Coronation Street) and Sarah-Jane Potts (Gracepoint, Waterloo Road).

When does The Teacher arrive on Netflix?

Viewers don't have long to wait as the series arrives on Netflix on October 14.