Matlock’s David Del Rio fired from CBS show after sexual assault allegation

David Del Rio has been fired from CBS series Matlock after being accused of sexual assault towards his co-star Leah Lewis. David has appeared in the series since season one and was halfway through filming season two when the incident occured, HELLO! can confirm. The assault reportedly happened on September 26, and the producers and CBS Studios immediately investigated the claims when it was brought to their attention on October 2.

The conclusion to an internal investigation led to David being fired and escorted off the CBS lot on the same day. Series producer Eric Christian Olsen was among those to walk David off the lot. The series will go on a pre-planned hiatus next week before resuming after Thanksgiving, giving the writers almost two months to rework scripts to write the character off.

David is married to his wife Katharine, and they live in Texas. They are parents to two-year-old daughter and a newborn, whom they welcomed earlier in 2025.

Pitch Perfect star David, 37, starred as Billy Martinez, a first-year associate at Jacobson Moore working alongside Kathy's Madeleine Kingston. Not a reboot of the original series, the show follows wealthy retired lawyer Madeline Kingston who returns to practice to seek justice for the death of her daughter Ellie in the opioid epidemic – using the alias Matty Matlock.

© CBS David Del Rio as Billy Martinez

He told HELLO! in 2024 that it was "a joy to collaborate" with Kathy Bates, "and have a chance to sneak into the mind of someone who has worked with the Rob Reiners' and the Mike Nicholson's of the world and see what she brings to the table". He also claimed that the hiring of Leah as his colleague Sarah was his "choice," sharing that: "It was really a quick turnaround and they needed me the next day to read for different Sarah's – and Leah Lewis got the role and that was my choice, by the way, I voted for her."

© CBS David Del Rio, Leah Lewis and Skye P. Marshall hold flowers after Kathy Bates' Emmy nomination

"Billy is absolutely in love with not only what he does but the concept of the law – he would fall asleep listening to murder podcasts to research how he could represent the people in those stories, and it's that commitment that speaks to Billy's grit and commitment in community college," he said of creating Billy alongside the show runners.

"The direction I received helped dictate the cadence and the musicality for which Billy speaks and carries himself, and then when I was playing with that musicality, Jennie would come to me during, for example, episode three or four, and she'd say, 'I know what you're doing, here's what I want instead,' and I understood immediately."